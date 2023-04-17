Aid groups suspend operations in Sudan as fighting intensifies

Smoke rises from some areas of Khartoum amid fighting between the Sudanese military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on April 16. Photo: Mahmoud Hjaj/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The World Food Program (WFP), the International Rescue Committee and other aid organizations temporarily suspended most of their operations in Sudan as fighting between the military and a powerful rival paramilitary group raged for a third day on Monday.

Driving the news: Three WFP workers are among the nearly 100 civilians killed in the fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), according to the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors.

The WFP workers were killed in North Darfur, but fighting is also raging in the capital Khartoum and other cities and towns across the country. Hundreds have been injured.

What they're saying: "Aid workers are neutral and should never be a target. Threats to our teams make it impossible to operate safely and effectively in the country and carry out WFP’s critical work," WFP executive director Cindy McCain said in a statement on Sunday.

McCain added that at least two WFP workers were injured in the fighting in North Darfur and a WFP aircraft was "significantly damaged" at Khartoum International Airport.

"WFP is committed to assisting the Sudanese people facing dire food insecurity, but we cannot do our lifesaving work if the safety and security of our teams and partners is not guaranteed."

The World Health Organization, which is continuing its operations, warned that hospitals in Khartoum are reporting shortages of medical supplies. "Movement in the city is restricted due to the insecurity, creating challenges for doctors, nurses, patients and ambulances to reach health facilities, and putting at risk the lives of those who need urgent medical care," the WHO said in a statement on Sunday.

The International Rescue Committee said on Monday that it halted all operations across the country except in Tunaydbah where its team will continue to provide aid to refugees.

“The killing of humanitarian workers and scores of Sudanese is unacceptable," Kurt Tjossem, IRC's East Africa regional vice president, said in a statement. "Humanitarian actors have limited ability to enter and operate in areas with ongoing war."

World Vision Sudan also said it was temporarily suspending its work in Sudan.

"We are deeply concerned by the escalating security situation in #Sudan. As a result, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend field operations. We urge all parties to prioritise the protection of civilians, particularly #children," the group tweeted on Monday.

The big picture: Even before the recent fighting, humanitarian needs across Sudan were at all-time highs due to conflict, climate change, disease outbreaks, and a worsening economic crisis, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

OCHA estimated that 15.8 million people — a third of the country's population — would need humanitarian assistance this year.

The country has about 3.7 million internally displaced people and hosts at least 926,000 refugees, mainly from South Sudan.

Catch up quick: The recent fighting began on Saturday as tensions between the military headed by Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the RSF, led by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo — known as Hemedti — boiled over.