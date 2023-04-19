McCarthy unveiling $1.5 trillion debt ceiling package

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will propose a debt ceiling increase on Wednesday of $1.5 trillion — paired with a package of spending cuts — according to GOP sources familiar with the plan.

Why it matters: If McCarthy can get Republicans to pass the plan through the House — which is far from certain — he'll have something concrete in negotiations with the White House.

The plan is still fluid, but is expected to include the following spending cuts:

Setting discretionary spending at Fiscal Year 2022 levels

Pulling back unspent COVID funds

Repealing IRS funding legislation

House energy legislation called HR1

Repealing some Inflation Reduction Act tax credits

Text of the legislation should be posted today, McCarthy told Punchbowl News.

A floor vote is expected next week. It would be dead on arrival in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Between the lines: Economists are now warning the debt ceiling could come faster than expected with lower tax collections.

The bumpy economy could force the timeline to speed up from August to as early as June.

Back in February, the Congressional Budget Office said it expected a budget deficit of $1.4 trillion in 2023.

Behind the scenes: McCarthy's wrangling has alienated multiple members of his leadership team.

Now he's considering having House Budget Chair Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) sponsor the legislation.

The bottom line: 16 of the 222 House Republicans have never voted for a debt ceiling hike, Axios' Stef Kight reported in February.