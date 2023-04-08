McCarthy faces far-right blowback after N.Y. Times leak

Some angry GOP lawmakers warn that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's position could be on rocky ground after a report he blamed members of his leadership team for Republicans' chaos over the budget.

Why it matters: Multiple House Republicans argued McCarthy’s criticism of Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) and Budget Chair Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) undermines their messaging and opens the floodgates for public infighting earlier than necessary.

McCarthy told colleagues he lacks confidence that Arrington can deliver a budget proposal, according to an explosive New York Times article published Thursday.

colleagues he lacks confidence that Arrington can deliver a budget proposal, according to an explosive New York Times article published Thursday. The California Republican also reportedly told allies he views Scalise as “ineffective” and unwilling to take hard positions.

and unwilling to take hard positions. McCarthy didn’t deny conversations with allies disparaging two of his top deputies, but said he rejects the idea of splits existing among leadership.

Between the lines: House conservatives say they aren’t ready to pull the trigger on a motion to vacate that could oust McCarthy as speaker.

But this has ramped up the level of conversations.

What they’re saying: A GOP lawmaker accused McCarthy of using Scalise and Arrington as scapegoats before budget and debt ceiling negotiations have fully imploded.

“The members I've spoken with are just stunned by his rebuking of his budget chair, and certainly of our leadership,” another House Republican told Axios.

“I can't imagine [he will last an entire term].”

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) – one of McCarthy’s 20 defectors who sits on the Budget Committee — blasted the infighting and called for McCarthy to take a larger role.

“The agreements made by Speaker McCarthy, among other things, is to begin the ten year balanced budget NOW and with his initiatives & directives, it’s HIS responsibility to get the 218 votes to ensure our nation’s financial security JUST AS HE DID IN SECURING THE 218 votes for speaker.”

Behind the scenes: The report has reopened old wounds between McCarthy and Scalise — who was previously seen as a rival and potential speaker contender if the California Republican failed to obtain the gavel.

Others complained that the attacks undermine their messaging on their legislative accomplishments as the party looks to demonstrate they have governed in a narrow majority.

The bottom line: Arrington and Scalise opted against publicly criticizing the California Republican, with Arrington telling Axios in an exclusive statement: