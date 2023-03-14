Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

State of play: Silicon Valley Bank

Axios
Illustration of a person retrieving a newspaper with the headline "State of Play" from a mailbox.

Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios

The drama in the days before last Friday's FDIC seizure of Silicon Valley Bank — and the ensuing fog that followed the bank's failure — threw the dealmaking community into disarray.

Why it matters: Axios Pro Deals reporters leapt into action to cover the fallout this shocking bank run and failure had on the fintech, climate, health tech, retail and media sectors.

Go deeper