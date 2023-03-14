1 hour ago - Economy & Business
State of play: Silicon Valley Bank
The drama in the days before last Friday's FDIC seizure of Silicon Valley Bank — and the ensuing fog that followed the bank's failure — threw the dealmaking community into disarray.
Why it matters: Axios Pro Deals reporters leapt into action to cover the fallout this shocking bank run and failure had on the fintech, climate, health tech, retail and media sectors.
- SVB's climate crater (Megan Hernbroth)
- Scoop: Climate VCs manage the SVB message (Alan Neuhauser)
- Project financing in limbo amid SVB turmoil (Megan Hernbroth)
- SVB Financial Group puts itself up for sale (Michael Flaherty)
- Silicon Valley Bank collapse sends inflows across the industry (Lucinda Shen)
- Mercury launches $3M insured accounts after SVB collapse (Lucinda Shen)
- Health tech funding crunch tightens (Claire Rychlewski, Aaron Weitzman)
- Local reactions to SVB tremors (Axios Local)