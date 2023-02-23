Buttigieg visits site of East Palestine train derailment
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Thursday visited the site of a derailment of a Norfolk Southern train that carried hazardous materials in East Palestine, Ohio.
Why it matters: The Biden administration has faced accusations from some Republicans of moving too slowly and not doing enough in response to the wreck.
- Democrats say deregulation under the Trump administration gutted Obama-era rules and hurt the EPA's ability to respond.
The big picture: The derailment is the latest transportation crisis confronting Buttigieg and the Transportation Department after major aviation issues, a close call with a nationwide freight rail strike and soaring gas prices.
- Earlier this week, Buttigieg sent a letter to railway operator rail operator Norfolk Southern in which he urged the company to "demonstrate unequivocal support for the people" of East Palestine.
- The Transportation Department also called for multiple measures to increase rail safety and hold rail operators responsible for violating safety regulations.
What's next: The National Transportation Safety Board is set to release a preliminary report on Thursday in its investigation into the cause of the derailment.
