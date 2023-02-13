What we know about Ohio train derailment

A 150-car Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous chemicals and other material derailed in the town of East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3, forcing hundreds of people to evacuate the town for several days as the company vented and burned carcinogenic chemicals from cars involved in the fiery crash.

The latest: The Environmental Protection Agency said on Feb. 12 it had not detected any "levels of concern" of hazardous substances released during or after the crash, though it said it was continuing to monitor the air throughout East Palestine, including inside at least 210 homes.

The EPA said it was also investigating soil and surface water contamination near the crash site and had collected spilled material in a nearby stream.

It said Norfolk Southern had installed a damn and water bypass system in the stream to prevent contamination of downstream waters, though it did not say when they were installed.

So far, at least four class action lawsuits have been filed against Norfolk Southern over the crash, alleging negligence.

Why it matters: The train was pulling at least five tanker cars containing vinyl chloride, a colorless but hazardous gas used to produce PVC plastic and vinyl products.

Norfolk Southern officials said the cars carrying the vinyl chloride were not breached during the crash but were at risk of exploding, so crews released and burned their contents on Feb. 6, creating a massive smoke plume above the town for several hours.

Acute exposure to high levels of vinyl chloride, a classified human carcinogen, in the air has been linked to central nervous system effects, while chronic exposure has been shown to cause liver damage, including a rare form of liver cancer, according to the EPA.

A mechanical issue with an axle of one of the 150 cars caused the derailment of at least 50 of the cars.

Security footage captured in Salem, Ohio — around 20 miles west of East Palestine — before the derailment showed sparks or flames under at least one of the cars on the train, which was transporting goods from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania.

Two days after the company vented and burned the vinyl chloride, East Palestine residents who evacuated were allowed to return to their homes but have complained of smells, headaches, nausea and other ailments, according to the Washington Post.

At least four other tanker cars involved in the derailment were carrying at least four other different chemicals — ethylene glycol monobutyl ether, ethylhexyl acrylate, isobutylene and butyl acrylate, according to a list sent by Norfolk Southern to the EPA, which released it on Feb. 12.

In the list, Norfolk Southern said the cars carrying the butyl acrylate and the ethylhexyl acrylate were breached and either all or some of the chemicals were released during the crash.

It labeled the status of the car carrying ethylene glycol monobutyl ether as "unknown," while it said the isobutylene car was burned but not breached.

Norfolk Southern did not respond to Axios' request to comment on the class-action lawsuits and for an update on the car carrying the ethylene glycol monobutyl ether.

The big picture: The EPA sent Norfolk Southern a "General Notice of Potential Liability" letter on Feb. 10, in which it said it had determined that the company "may be responsible under [Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act] for cleanup of the Site or costs EPA has incurred in cleaning up the Site."

The derailment came weeks after Congress passed and President Biden signed into law legislation that forced a labor agreement between freight railroads and unions representing thousands of rail workers and prevented the workers from striking over their concerns with workplace conditions.

The worker's most prominent complaint was their lack of paid sick leave — which they did not receive in the forced labor agreement — but they also said the railway companies' business model of suppressing expenses and their staff cuts and use of strict attendance policies contributed to worker burnout and lean staffing levels, according to the New York Times.

