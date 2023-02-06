Skip to main content
55 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Ohio crews begin releasing toxic chemicals from derailed train

Sri Ravipati
Train car engulfed in smoke.

Smoke rises from a derailed cargo train in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 4. Photo: Dustin Franz/AFP via Getty Images

Ohio crews began the controlled release of toxic chemicals into the air on Monday from five train cars involved in a derailment in East Palestine.

The big picture: Gov. Mike DeWine (R) ordered evacuations within a one-mile radius of the site of the derailed train ahead of the release, which began about 4.30pm, per local reports.

State of play: The train was carrying hazardous materials when it derailed last Friday and the controlled release of vinyl chloride aims to reduce the threat of a potentially deadly explosion, officials said.

  • About half of the 4,800 residents in East Palestine were warned to leave over the weekend before the controlled release was planned, AP reports.
  • The governor activated the National Guard to assist local authorities.

What they're saying: ""You need to leave, you just need to leave. This is a matter of life and death," DeWine said at a news conference ahead of the release.

Go deeper