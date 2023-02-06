Ohio crews begin releasing toxic chemicals from derailed train

Smoke rises from a derailed cargo train in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 4. Photo: Dustin Franz/AFP via Getty Images

Ohio crews began the controlled release of toxic chemicals into the air on Monday from five train cars involved in a derailment in East Palestine.

The big picture: Gov. Mike DeWine (R) ordered evacuations within a one-mile radius of the site of the derailed train ahead of the release, which began about 4.30pm, per local reports.

State of play: The train was carrying hazardous materials when it derailed last Friday and the controlled release of vinyl chloride aims to reduce the threat of a potentially deadly explosion, officials said.

About half of the 4,800 residents in East Palestine were warned to leave over the weekend before the controlled release was planned, AP reports.

The governor activated the National Guard to assist local authorities.

What they're saying: ""You need to leave, you just need to leave. This is a matter of life and death," DeWine said at a news conference ahead of the release.