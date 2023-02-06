55 mins ago - Energy & Environment
Ohio crews begin releasing toxic chemicals from derailed train
Ohio crews began the controlled release of toxic chemicals into the air on Monday from five train cars involved in a derailment in East Palestine.
The big picture: Gov. Mike DeWine (R) ordered evacuations within a one-mile radius of the site of the derailed train ahead of the release, which began about 4.30pm, per local reports.
State of play: The train was carrying hazardous materials when it derailed last Friday and the controlled release of vinyl chloride aims to reduce the threat of a potentially deadly explosion, officials said.
- About half of the 4,800 residents in East Palestine were warned to leave over the weekend before the controlled release was planned, AP reports.
- The governor activated the National Guard to assist local authorities.
What they're saying: ""You need to leave, you just need to leave. This is a matter of life and death," DeWine said at a news conference ahead of the release.