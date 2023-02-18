Blinken meets top China diplomat for 1st time since U.S. downed spy balloon

U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken and Chinese diplomat Wang Yi meet in Bali on July 9, 2022. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Saturday met with Wang Yi, China's top diplomat, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the Washington Post reports, citing a State Department spokesperson.

Why it matters: It was the first face-to-face meeting between the two diplomats since the U.S. shot down a Chinese government surveillance balloon flying in U.S. airspace earlier this month, heightening tensions between the two powers.

The detection of the balloon, which Beijing claimed was a civilian airship that blew off course, forced Blinken to postpone his planned trip to China earlier this month, claiming it was a "clear violation of U.S. sovereignty and international law."

China has since accused the U.S. of sending high-altitude balloons over its territory at least 10 times — an accusation U.S. officials promptly rejected.

The big picture: The purpose of Blinken's trip was aimed at keeping the lines of communication between the U.S. and China open after President Biden met with Chinese leader Xi Jingping on the sidelines of the G20 in Bali, Indonesia, the State Department had previously said.

Blinken and Wang have met several times outside of China over the last two years.

U.S.-China relations have been especially strained over the last year due to tensions over tech competition, cybersecurity, China's support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Taiwan, and China's military build-up, Axios China author Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian writes.

What to watch: Biden said earlier this week that he expects to speak with Xi about the balloon incident, although he did not provide specific details on when that may happen.

