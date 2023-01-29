Poll: Americans equally concerned about Biden and Trump classified documents
Americans are equally concerned about the discovery of classified documents at President Biden and former President Trump's residences.
Driving the news: A new NBC News poll found that 67% of Americans said they were concerned about the classified document revelations for both Trump and Biden, despite the situations having clear distinctions.
By the numbers: 18% of respondents said they were not concerned with the discovery of documents at Biden's former office and Delaware residence, while 20% said they were not concerned with the Trump classified documents.
- 52% of Democrats said they're concerned about Biden's classified documents, while 53% said the same about Trump's documents, per NBC News.
- The poll was mostly conducted before revelations that documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence's home.
The big picture: An ABC News/Ipsos poll out last week also found that a majority of Americans said that both Trump and Biden acted inappropriately in their handling of the classified documents.
- The poll found that more Americans, 43%, said that Trump's handling of the documents "was a more serious concern."
Methodology: The NBC News poll was conducted Jan. 20-24 of 1,000 adults — 823 reached by cell phone — and it has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.1 percentage points. The margin of error of the 810 registered voters the poll surveyed is plus-minus 3.4 percentage points.