Poll: Americans equally concerned about Biden and Trump classified documents

President Biden speaks at a reception celebrating Lunar New Year in the East Room of the White House on Jan. 26. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Americans are equally concerned about the discovery of classified documents at President Biden and former President Trump's residences.

Driving the news: A new NBC News poll found that 67% of Americans said they were concerned about the classified document revelations for both Trump and Biden, despite the situations having clear distinctions.

By the numbers: 18% of respondents said they were not concerned with the discovery of documents at Biden's former office and Delaware residence, while 20% said they were not concerned with the Trump classified documents.

52% of Democrats said they're concerned about Biden's classified documents, while 53% said the same about Trump's documents, per NBC News.

The poll was mostly conducted before revelations that documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence's home.

The big picture: An ABC News/Ipsos poll out last week also found that a majority of Americans said that both Trump and Biden acted inappropriately in their handling of the classified documents.

The poll found that more Americans, 43%, said that Trump's handling of the documents "was a more serious concern."

Methodology: The NBC News poll was conducted Jan. 20-24 of 1,000 adults — 823 reached by cell phone — and it has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.1 percentage points. The margin of error of the 810 registered voters the poll surveyed is plus-minus 3.4 percentage points.