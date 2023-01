Left: People at the Davos forum in May 2022. Right: People at Davos this week. Photos: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Want to start a passionate discussion in Davos? Don't bring up supply chains, AI or crypto. Talk about the weather!

Driving the news: The WEF returned to January this year after the pandemic moved last year's event to May. The ice, wind and early sunsets had attendees wistfully remembering verdant alpine flower meadows and casual sidewalk strolls.