Dave Lawler
17 mins ago - World

4. Davos rallies around Ukraine — but war not sole focus this year

Photo illustration of various Ukrainian people set against background shapes and colors similar to the Ukrainian flag

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Spencer Platt, Mustafa Ciftci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

For much of Davos, Ukraine was one crisis among many — discussed as much for its secondary effects on energy, food supplies and inflation as for the war itself.

Flashback: The war in Ukraine dominated the previous forum, which was held just three months after Russia began its invasion. Even then, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Axios that he worried "Ukraine fatigue" would set in and his country's plight would slip from the top of the global agenda.

