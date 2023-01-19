16 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Biden bolsters California disaster declaration as storm death toll rises
President Biden made additional disaster assistance available to California Wednesday to help the state recover from the spate of recent atmospheric rivers, as the death toll from the weeks of storms rose to 22.
Driving the news: On the eve of his California visit, Biden authorized an increase in federal funding for emergency protective measures due to the flooding, landslides, and mudslides that began Dec. 27 and were continuing in some places, the White House noted in announcing the declaration amendment on Wednesday night.
- Under Biden's modified order, the federal share for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance has been increased to 100% of the total eligible costs for 60 days from the start of the incident period, per the White House statement.