Floodwaters cover an agricultural area near Salinas, California, after the Salinas River overflowed its banks on Jan. 13. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

President Biden made additional disaster assistance available to California Wednesday to help the state recover from the spate of recent atmospheric rivers, as the death toll from the weeks of storms rose to 22.

Driving the news: On the eve of his California visit, Biden authorized an increase in federal funding for emergency protective measures due to the flooding, landslides, and mudslides that began Dec. 27 and were continuing in some places, the White House noted in announcing the declaration amendment on Wednesday night.