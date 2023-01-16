Rain, flooding and snow hit California in latest atmospheric river storm

An eroding sea cliff is seen behind the Capitola Wharf, damaged after recent storms in Capitola on Jan. 15. Photo: David McNew/AFP via Getty Images

Another atmospheric river storm lashed California on Monday, bringing more rain, flooding and snow to the Golden State.

Driving the news: California has been inundated with storms for weeks now, causing mudslides, widespread flooding and damage. At least 19 people have died since late December.

The latest: A storm passed through the Bay Area overnight and is expected to move east Monday with afternoon showers and thunderstorms hitting coastal areas.

Hazardous ocean conditions are expected in the Los Angeles County area through Tuesday as another storm system brings building swell and increasing winds to the waters, per the National Weather Service.

Heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada will continue into Monday evening, greatly impacting travel in the area and officials have warned drivers to stay off the roads.

Highway 1 in the Monterey County area near Big Sur is showing "significant instability" as a result of the rain, Caltrans said, sharing an image of a mudslide that overtook the road Sunday.

By the numbers: As of Monday, mountain snowpack statewide is at 247% of average for the date, and 120% of average for April 1, which is the typical seasonal peak, according to the California Cooperative Snow Surveys.

Snow water, which is the amount of water that would be created if all the snow melted, is equivalent to 31.6 inches.

Meanwhile, several new daily rainfall records were set Sunday, including in downtown Los Angeles with 1.82 inches, bringing the season total (since Oct. 1) to 11.91 inches, per the NWS.

That's about 6.46 inches above normal to date.

The risk: A flood warning continues to be in place at the Salinas River, affecting Monterey County.

A flood warning was also issued at Michigan Bar along the Cosumnes River and at Mormon Slough at Bellota, the NWS in Sacramento said Monday.

A man carries his son on his back while his wife waits to be rescued from their flooded home in Brentwood, Calif., on Jan. 15. Photo: Jose Carlos Fajardo/MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images