35 mins ago - Science
In photos: "Potent" atmospheric river causes damage across California
An "endless onslaught of potent" extreme weather systems with atmospheric rivers are pummeling California with heavy rainfall, powerful winds and massive mountain snowfalls, per the National Weather Service.
The big picture: The latest and most extreme atmospheric river to hit the state since the bombardement began late last month has forced thousands of Californians to evacuate as it unleashed mudslides and widespread flooding and left tens of thousands without power following the deadly storms.
Flashback... In photos: Storm slams California with hurricane-force winds, heavy rains