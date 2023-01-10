Lifelong Montecito resident George Quirin, 63, looks on towards a flooded Jameson Lane in Montecito, a result of San Ysidro creek overflowing due to heavy rainfall in the area. Photo: Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

An "endless onslaught of potent" extreme weather systems with atmospheric rivers are pummeling California with heavy rainfall, powerful winds and massive mountain snowfalls, per the National Weather Service.

The big picture: The latest and most extreme atmospheric river to hit the state since the bombardement began late last month has forced thousands of Californians to evacuate as it unleashed mudslides and widespread flooding and left tens of thousands without power following the deadly storms.

Photo: Cal Fire/Twitter

A sinkhole in front of the Oakland Zoo in Oakland on Jan. 9, which authorities say was caused by heavy rains. Photo: Shelby Knowles/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A flooded home partially underwater in Gilroy, California, on Jan. 9. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Workers clears fallen trees caused by the storm on Jan. 9 in San Mateo County. Photo: Liu Guanguan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

Damage to a road road after a heavy rainstorm in the Santa Cruz Mountains above Silicon Valley in Scotts Valley on Jan. 9. Photo: Neal Waters/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A man leaps to avoid getting wet while crossing to the other side as the rain water builds up on the ground in Los Angeles. Photo: Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

