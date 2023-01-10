Skip to main content
In photos: "Potent" atmospheric river causes damage across California

Rebecca Falconer
Lifelong Montecito resident George Quirin, 63, looks on towards a flooded Jameson Lane in Montecito, a result of San Ysidro creek overflowing due to heavy rainfall in the area.

An "endless onslaught of potent" extreme weather systems with atmospheric rivers are pummeling California with heavy rainfall, powerful winds and massive mountain snowfalls, per the National Weather Service.

The big picture: The latest and most extreme atmospheric river to hit the state since the bombardement began late last month has forced thousands of Californians to evacuate as it unleashed mudslides and widespread flooding and left tens of thousands without power following the deadly storms.

A sinkhole caused by a rain storm in front of the Oakland Zoo in Oakland, California, US, on Monday, Jan. 9.
A sinkhole in front of the Oakland Zoo in Oakland on Jan. 9, which authorities say was caused by heavy rains. Photo: Shelby Knowles/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A flooded home partially underwater in Gilroy, California, on Jan. 9.
A flooded home partially underwater in Gilroy, California, on Jan. 9. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
Workers clears fallen trees caused by a winter storm on January 9, 2023 in San Mateo County, California.
Workers clears fallen trees caused by the storm on Jan. 9 in San Mateo County. Photo: Liu Guanguan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images
A view of damage on the road after storm and heavy rain in the Santa Cruz Mountains above Silicon Valley in Scotts Valley, California, United States on January 09.
Damage to a road road after a heavy rainstorm in the Santa Cruz Mountains above Silicon Valley in Scotts Valley on Jan. 9. Photo: Neal Waters/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Brayan Suarez leaps to avoid getting wet while crossing to the other side as the rain water builds up on the ground at Santee Alley in Los Angeles.
A man leaps to avoid getting wet while crossing to the other side as the rain water builds up on the ground in Los Angeles. Photo: Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

