The most powerful in a "relentless parade" of atmospheric rivers is bearing down on California today through Wednesday. It brings with it the likelihood of widespread flash flooding, river flooding, mudslides and staggeringly high mountain snowfall totals.

Why it matters: The whiplash from a bone dry to flood-prone state is a demonstration of how human-caused climate change is accentuating California's naturally fickle precipitation patterns.

While flooding, power outages and landslides threaten Californians in the near-term, these storms are boosting reservoir levels, severely depleted by the Southwest's megadrought.

State of play: California Gov. Gavin Newsom asked President Biden on Sunday to make an emergency declaration in response to a series of deadly storms.

An estimated 125,000 customers were still without power on Monday morning, as the Office of Emergency Management issued evacuation warnings for several areas in Santa Barbara County "due to potential flooding and debris flows."

Threat level: With several more atmospheric river storms lined up across the Pacific, these storms have the potential to cause deadly mudslides and debris flows in areas where the ground has been weakened by recent wildfires.

The are also priming the slopes of the Sierra Nevada Mountains for avalanches, as snow levels shift with each weather system, and up to 5 to 7 inches of snow pile up per hour.

Total snowfall through Tuesday is predicted to be upwards of 6 feet for elevations above 7,000 feet, per the NWS. Some places have already seen 100 inches pile up in just the past two weeks.

The NWS' Weather Prediction Center notes there is a greater than 50% chance that flash flood thresholds will be exceeded across a vast expanse of the state, from Sacramento to the hills of Southern California.

Between the lines: The flood threat on Tuesday looks to be centered more in Southern California, as the firehose of moisture concentrates there, with up to a foot of rain falling in the hills of LA, Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

Downtown LA could see up to 5 inches of rain through Wednesday morning.

What they're saying: "The timing, duration and time between each of potentially four more storms will be key to how flood impacts amplify, and drought conditions evolve," Michael Anderson, California state climatologist with the California Department of Water Resources, told Axios via email.

"While each individual storm may not be unusually large, the impacts will be larger due to the number of storms and how quickly they arrive," he said.

Anderson said there is enough reservoir capacity in the Sacramento River system to absorb the precipitation, but streams and creeks will rise, and there will be higher water along the Sacramento.

"Forecasts for incoming storms show increased impacts to the San Joaquin Valley and Monterey County," Anderson said, noting that the state flood operations center is closely monitoring the situation.

Context: The hydrological whiplash from the depths of its worst long-term drought in more than a millennium to flooding demonstrates California's capricious history of precipitation extremes.

It also is in line with what studies have been warning about for years — human-caused climate change is amplifying the effects of these extremes, making the dry years drier, and the wet periods wetter.

It is also making the swings wider.

At the same time, the portion of California's annual precipitation that comes from atmospheric rivers is expected to increase as the climate warms, according to Julie Kalansky of Scripps' Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes.

"Atmospheric rivers are going to become more more important in terms of our water supply, or the precipitation throughout California, and the other types of storms are going to decrease in terms of the amount of precipitation that they contribute," Kalansky told Axios in an interview.

What's next: The NWS is terming this a "barrage" and "relentless parade" of storms streaming in from the Pacific for a reason: no end is in sight, at least not through the end of the month.

Rebecca Falconer contributed reporting.