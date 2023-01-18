Skip to main content
Where McCarthy GOP holdouts ended up on committee assignments

Shawna Chen
Members of Congress huddled.

Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), and Bob Good (R-Va.), are seen on the House floor during a vote in which Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) did not receive enough votes for Speaker of House on Jan. 6. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The 21 GOP lawmakers who opposed Rep. Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) speakership are seeing their rebellion pay off after a historic stalemate that embarrassed and frustrated their party.

Why it matters: McCarthy clinched the position after making several concessions to his far-right detractors. He only secured his victory once 15 GOP holdouts flipped their votes to back him and six other far-right conservatives voted "present" on the 15th ballot.

Their committee assignments:

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), one of McCarthy's most vocal opponents, will continue to sit on the House Judiciary Committee.
  • Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) secured a seat on the powerful House Oversight and Accountability Committee and will continue to serve on the House Committee on Natural Resources.
  • Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), a former head of the Freedom Caucus, will retain his seat on the House Judiciary Committee.
  • Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) will return to the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and the House Committee on Natural Resources. Democrats previously removed him from the roles after he posted on social media a video depicting him attacking President Biden.
  • Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) will continue to serve on the House Judiciary Committee.
  • Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) won the gavel of the House Appropriations subcommittee on agriculture.
  • Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), who at one point was nominated to run against McCarthy for speaker, won seats on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and the House Financial Services Committee.
  • Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.) will keep his spot on the House Judiciary Committee.
  • Rep. Michael Cloud (R-Texas) will serve on the House Appropriations Committee.
  • Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) will maintain his spot on the House Committee on Natural Resources.
  • Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.) clinched a seat on the House Judiciary Committee.
  • Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) will serve on the House Appropriations Committee.
  • Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) will continue to serve on the House Agriculture Committee.
  • Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) will remain on the House Financial Services Committee.
  • Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) will serve on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.
  • Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) will retain a seat on the House Judiciary Committee.
  • Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) will serve on the House Financial Services Committee.
  • Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) won seats on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and the House Committee on Natural Resources.
  • Rep. Josh Brecheen (R-Okla.) will sit on the House Committee on Homeland Security.
  • Rep. Keith Self (R-Texas) will serve on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
  • Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) has not yet received his committee assignments.

Worth noting: The White House and other Democrats have already slammed the committee assignments. A White House spokesperson called on McCarthy to "reveal transparently once and for all what secret deals" he made.

