44 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Where McCarthy GOP holdouts ended up on committee assignments
The 21 GOP lawmakers who opposed Rep. Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) speakership are seeing their rebellion pay off after a historic stalemate that embarrassed and frustrated their party.
Why it matters: McCarthy clinched the position after making several concessions to his far-right detractors. He only secured his victory once 15 GOP holdouts flipped their votes to back him and six other far-right conservatives voted "present" on the 15th ballot.
- The lawmakers were richly rewarded in the committee assignment process.
Their committee assignments:
- Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), one of McCarthy's most vocal opponents, will continue to sit on the House Judiciary Committee.
- Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) secured a seat on the powerful House Oversight and Accountability Committee and will continue to serve on the House Committee on Natural Resources.
- Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), a former head of the Freedom Caucus, will retain his seat on the House Judiciary Committee.
- Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) will return to the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and the House Committee on Natural Resources. Democrats previously removed him from the roles after he posted on social media a video depicting him attacking President Biden.
- Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) will continue to serve on the House Judiciary Committee.
- Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) won the gavel of the House Appropriations subcommittee on agriculture.
- Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), who at one point was nominated to run against McCarthy for speaker, won seats on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and the House Financial Services Committee.
- Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.) will keep his spot on the House Judiciary Committee.
- Rep. Michael Cloud (R-Texas) will serve on the House Appropriations Committee.
- Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) will maintain his spot on the House Committee on Natural Resources.
- Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.) clinched a seat on the House Judiciary Committee.
- Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) will serve on the House Appropriations Committee.
- Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) will continue to serve on the House Agriculture Committee.
- Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) will remain on the House Financial Services Committee.
- Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) will serve on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.
- Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) will retain a seat on the House Judiciary Committee.
- Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) will serve on the House Financial Services Committee.
- Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) won seats on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and the House Committee on Natural Resources.
- Rep. Josh Brecheen (R-Okla.) will sit on the House Committee on Homeland Security.
- Rep. Keith Self (R-Texas) will serve on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
- Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) has not yet received his committee assignments.
Worth noting: The White House and other Democrats have already slammed the committee assignments. A White House spokesperson called on McCarthy to "reveal transparently once and for all what secret deals" he made.