Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), and Bob Good (R-Va.), are seen on the House floor during a vote in which Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) did not receive enough votes for Speaker of House on Jan. 6. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The 21 GOP lawmakers who opposed Rep. Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) speakership are seeing their rebellion pay off after a historic stalemate that embarrassed and frustrated their party.

Why it matters: McCarthy clinched the position after making several concessions to his far-right detractors. He only secured his victory once 15 GOP holdouts flipped their votes to back him and six other far-right conservatives voted "present" on the 15th ballot.

The lawmakers were richly rewarded in the committee assignment process.

Their committee assignments:

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) , one of McCarthy's most vocal opponents, will continue to sit on the House Judiciary Committee.

, one of McCarthy's most vocal opponents, will continue to sit on the House Judiciary Committee. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) secured a seat on the powerful House Oversight and Accountability Committee and will continue to serve on the House Committee on Natural Resources.

secured a seat on the powerful House Oversight and Accountability Committee and will continue to serve on the House Committee on Natural Resources. Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) , a former head of the Freedom Caucus, will retain his seat on the House Judiciary Committee.

, a former head of the Freedom Caucus, will retain his seat on the House Judiciary Committee. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) will return to the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and the House Committee on Natural Resources. Democrats previously removed him from the roles after he posted on social media a video depicting him attacking President Biden.

will return to the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and the House Committee on Natural Resources. Democrats previously removed him from the roles after he posted on social media a video depicting him attacking President Biden. Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) will continue to serve on the House Judiciary Committee.

will continue to serve on the House Judiciary Committee. Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) won the gavel of the House Appropriations subcommittee on agriculture.

won the gavel of the House Appropriations subcommittee on agriculture. Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) , who at one point was nominated to run against McCarthy for speaker, won seats on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and the House Financial Services Committee.

, who at one point was nominated to run against McCarthy for speaker, won seats on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and the House Financial Services Committee. Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.) will keep his spot on the House Judiciary Committee.

will keep his spot on the House Judiciary Committee. Rep. Michael Cloud (R-Texas) will serve on the House Appropriations Committee.

will serve on the House Appropriations Committee. Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) will maintain his spot on the House Committee on Natural Resources.

will maintain his spot on the House Committee on Natural Resources. Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.) clinched a seat on the House Judiciary Committee.

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) will serve on the House Appropriations Committee.

will serve on the House Appropriations Committee. Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) will continue to serve on the House Agriculture Committee.

will continue to serve on the House Agriculture Committee. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) will remain on the House Financial Services Committee.

will remain on the House Financial Services Committee. Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) will serve on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

will serve on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) will retain a seat on the House Judiciary Committee.

will retain a seat on the House Judiciary Committee. Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) will serve on the House Financial Services Committee.

will serve on the House Financial Services Committee. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) won seats on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and the House Committee on Natural Resources.

won seats on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and the House Committee on Natural Resources. Rep. Josh Brecheen (R-Okla.) will sit on the House Committee on Homeland Security.

will sit on the House Committee on Homeland Security. Rep. Keith Self (R-Texas) will serve on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

will serve on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.) has not yet received his committee assignments.

Worth noting: The White House and other Democrats have already slammed the committee assignments. A White House spokesperson called on McCarthy to "reveal transparently once and for all what secret deals" he made.