Biden to award medals to Jan. 6 first responders on 2nd anniversary of riot

Ivana Saric
Joe Biden walks from Marine One toward the Oval Office on the South Lawn of the White House January 4

Joe Biden walks from Marine One toward the Oval Office on the South Lawn of the White House Jan. 4. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Biden on Friday will award Presidential Citizens Medals to 12 individuals who "made exemplary contributions to our democracy" around the time of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to a White House official.

Driving the news: Biden will bestow the medals — one of the highest civilian honors — during a ceremony on the two-year anniversary of the Capitol riot. Recipients include members of the Capitol Police, Metropolitan Police, election workers, and state and local officials.

  • It will mark the first time Biden has awarded the Citizens Medal.

Details: The recipients will have “demonstrated courage and selflessness during a moment of peril for our nation,” the official said.

