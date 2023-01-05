Biden to award medals to Jan. 6 first responders on 2nd anniversary of riot

Joe Biden walks from Marine One toward the Oval Office on the South Lawn of the White House Jan. 4. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Biden on Friday will award Presidential Citizens Medals to 12 individuals who "made exemplary contributions to our democracy" around the time of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to a White House official.

Driving the news: Biden will bestow the medals — one of the highest civilian honors — during a ceremony on the two-year anniversary of the Capitol riot. Recipients include members of the Capitol Police, Metropolitan Police, election workers, and state and local officials.

It will mark the first time Biden has awarded the Citizens Medal.

Details: The recipients will have “demonstrated courage and selflessness during a moment of peril for our nation,” the official said.