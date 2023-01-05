Updated 13 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Biden to award medals to Jan. 6 first responders on 2nd anniversary of riot
President Biden on Friday will award Presidential Citizens Medals to 12 individuals who "made exemplary contributions to our democracy" around the time of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to a White House official.
Driving the news: Biden will bestow the medals — one of the highest civilian honors — during a ceremony on the two-year anniversary of the Capitol riot. Recipients include members of the Capitol Police, Metropolitan Police, election workers, and state and local officials.
- It will mark the first time Biden has awarded the Citizens Medal.
Details: The recipients will have “demonstrated courage and selflessness during a moment of peril for our nation,” the official said.
- Among the honorees are Capitol Police officers Harry Dunn, Caroline Edwards, and Eugene Goodman, as well as Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell.
- Metropolitan police officer Daniel Hodges and retired Metropolitan police officer Michael Fanone will also be recognized.
- U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who suffered two strokes and died of natural causes the day after the Capitol attack, will also be posthumously honored at the White House ceremony.
- Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers are among the other honorees.
- Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss, who served as election workers in Georgia's Fulton County during the 2020 election, and Al Schmidt, a city commissioner on the Philadelphia County Board of Elections during that time, round out the list of 12 honorees.