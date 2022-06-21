Trump singles out witness ahead of Jan. 6 hearing

Former President Trump in a statement Tuesday accused Arizona House Speaker Russell "Rusty" Bowers (R) of being a "RINO" — "Republican In Name Only" — and said that Bowers had once told him that "the election was rigged."

Why it matters: Trump's statement came just before Bowers was set to testify before the fourth Jan. 6 committee — a hearing set to focus on Trump's efforts to pressure local elections officials into blocking 2020 election results.

Driving the news: Bowers resisted pressure from Trump and lawyer Rudy Giuliani after the 2020 election to overturn results and the Arizona House speaker maintained that the results in his state were fair.

"As a conservative Republican, I don’t like the results of the presidential election," said Bowers, who was awarded a John F. Kennedy "Profile in Courage" award, per the awards page.

“I voted for President Trump and worked hard to reelect him. But I cannot and will not entertain a suggestion that we violate current law to change the outcome of a certified election.”

Between the lines: Trump in his statement said that "Bowers should hope there’s not a tape of the conversation."

What to watch: Bowers spokesperson Andrew Wilder told Axios that the speaker had seen Trump's statement.

Asked for comment, Wilder said, "Keep an eye on the committee today."

Axios' Jeremy Duda contributed reporting.