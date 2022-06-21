Trump singles out witness ahead of Jan. 6 hearing
Former President Trump in a statement Tuesday accused Arizona House Speaker Russell "Rusty" Bowers (R) of being a "RINO" — "Republican In Name Only" — and said that Bowers had once told him that "the election was rigged."
Why it matters: Trump's statement came just before Bowers was set to testify before the fourth Jan. 6 committee — a hearing set to focus on Trump's efforts to pressure local elections officials into blocking 2020 election results.
Driving the news: Bowers resisted pressure from Trump and lawyer Rudy Giuliani after the 2020 election to overturn results and the Arizona House speaker maintained that the results in his state were fair.
- "As a conservative Republican, I don’t like the results of the presidential election," said Bowers, who was awarded a John F. Kennedy "Profile in Courage" award, per the awards page.
- “I voted for President Trump and worked hard to reelect him. But I cannot and will not entertain a suggestion that we violate current law to change the outcome of a certified election.”
Between the lines: Trump in his statement said that "Bowers should hope there’s not a tape of the conversation."
What to watch: Bowers spokesperson Andrew Wilder told Axios that the speaker had seen Trump's statement.
- Asked for comment, Wilder said, "Keep an eye on the committee today."
Axios' Jeremy Duda contributed reporting.