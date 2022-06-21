The Jan. 6 committee's fourth public hearing will convene at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday for another day of testimony from key witnesses as the panel builds lays out their case for former President Trump's culpability in the attack on the Capitol.

Why it matters: Tuesday's hearing is expected to focus on Trump's attempts to pressure local elections officials in Georgia and other states into rejecting 2020 election results.

What to expect: Republican officials including Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his chief operating officer Gabriel Sterling will headline Tuesday's hearing as the Jan. 6 committee continues to lay out Trump's attempted strategy to overturn the election.

The committee will also focus on how this translated into threats against election workers themselves, including former Fulton County, Ga. elections worker Shaye Moss who will testify live.

Moss and her mother faced violent threats after Trump and his allies targeted them by name.

Catch up quick: Former President Trump and his onetime lawyer Rudy Giuliani pressured Bowers into having the Arizona legislature appoint a false slate of Trump electors, which Bowers rejected.

Raffensperger faced fierce condemnation from Trump for refusing to budge after the president pushed him to "find 11,780 votes" — enough to overturn Biden's win in the state — in an hourlong phone call.

Both Raffensperger and Sterling followed up with repeated and public rebuttals of Trump's claims that the election was stolen.

The big picture: At last week's hearings, two of former Vice President Pence's legal aides testified that Pence had to repeatedly resist Trump's campaign to reject electoral votes.