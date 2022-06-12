Ex-Trump campaign manager to testify at second Jan. 6 hearing

The second of the Jan. 6 committee’s public hearings will convene at 10am Monday morning for another day of testimony from key witnesses regarding the events around the Capitol riot.

What to watch: Among those testifying Monday will be former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien and Byung J. "BJay" Pak, the Trump-appointed former U.S. attorney in Atlanta who abruptly resigned the day before the Capitol riot amid pressure from Trump on Georgia officials to overturn election results in their state.

A source familiar with Stepien’s thinking told Axios that Stepien "got subpoenaed — not sure he is a ‘friendly’ witness.'”

Former Fox News editor Chris Stirewalt will also be among those testifying. Stirewalt confirmed during an appearance on NewsNation on Friday that he had been "called to testify before the committee."

Also appearing Monday will be election attorney Benjamin Ginsberg and former Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt.

The big picture: The public hearings are intended to lay out the case that former President Trump was responsible for the Capitol riot.