8 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Former Fox News editor to testify at Jan. 6 committee hearing
Former Fox News editor Chris Stirewalt said Friday that he will testify at a Jan. 6 committee hearing next week.
Driving the news: "I have been called to testify before this committee and will do so on Monday," Stirewalt confirmed during an appearance on NewsNation, where he serves as a political editor.
- Stirewalt was fired by Fox News after the 2020 presidential election, per CNN.
- He came under intense criticism from supporters of former President Trump for defending the network's decision to call the state of Arizona for now-President Joe Biden on election night.
- Stirewalt did not elaborate on what his testimony would be about, and the Jan. 6 committee did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
Catch up fast: Seventeen months after pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, the House Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday night kicked off its first prime-time hearing.
- "President Trump summoned the mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame,” Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said, before laying out a seven-point plan for how the panel will attempt to show that Trump tried to overturn the 2020 election.
