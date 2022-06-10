Former Fox News editor to testify at Jan. 6 committee hearing

Former Fox News editor Chris Stirewalt said Friday that he will testify at a Jan. 6 committee hearing next week.

Driving the news: "I have been called to testify before this committee and will do so on Monday," Stirewalt confirmed during an appearance on NewsNation, where he serves as a political editor.

Stirewalt was fired by Fox News after the 2020 presidential election, per CNN.

He came under intense criticism from supporters of former President Trump for defending the network's decision to call the state of Arizona for now-President Joe Biden on election night.

Stirewalt did not elaborate on what his testimony would be about, and the Jan. 6 committee did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Catch up fast: Seventeen months after pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, the House Jan. 6 select committee on Thursday night kicked off its first prime-time hearing.

"President Trump summoned the mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame,” Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said, before laying out a seven-point plan for how the panel will attempt to show that Trump tried to overturn the 2020 election.

