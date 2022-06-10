Liz Cheney says GOP Rep. Perry asked White House for Trump pardon

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee, said during the Jan. 6 hearing on Thursday that Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.) contacted the Trump White House for a presidential pardon in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack.

Why it matters: The committee has spent the better part of a year gathering documents and testimony about what went on before, during and after the attack, with the hearings aimed at presenting that information to the public.

"As you will see, Rep. Perry contacted the White House in the weeks after Jan. 6 to seek a presidential pardon," Cheney said.

The other side: Perry spokesperson Jay Ostrich told Axios that Cheney's allegation was "Laughable, ludicrous and a thoroughly soulless lie."

Cheney added: "Multiple other Republican congressmen also sought presidential pardons for their roles in attempting to overturn the 2020 election."

Reps. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) were previously reported as having made efforts to secure presidential pardons.

The backdrop: The committee requested voluntary testimony from, and later subpoenaed, Perry, who repeatedly declined to testify.

The panel has cited Perry's efforts to install Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, a steadfast advocate of former President Trump's unfounded claims the 2020 election was stolen, as acting attorney general.

Perry, the chair of the House Freedom Caucus, also led the objection to counting Pennsylvania's electoral votes after the Jan. 6 attack.

What to watch: Perry will likely be a central player in the committee's third hearing next Wednesday, which Cheney said will focus on Trump's efforts to replace leadership at the Justice Department.