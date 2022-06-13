Ex-Trump campaign manager pulls out of Jan. 6 hearing
Former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien will not testify before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Monday due to a "family emergency," the panel announced.
Driving the news: A source familiar with Stepien's thinking told Axios' Jonathan Swan that he was subpoenaed but did not want to testify and could hardly be considered a "friendly" witness.
State of play: Instead, Stepien's legal counsel "will appear and make a statement on the record," per the panel. The committee will also show footage from his taped deposition in lieu of his testimony, Axios has confirmed.
- Two sources familiar confirmed to Axios that Stepien's wife went into labor.
What we're watching: The Monday hearing will focus on former President Trump's "Big Lie" — his declaring victory in the 2020 presidential election, despite knowing he did not have the numbers to win.
Others scheduled to testify include:
- Byung J. "BJay" Pak, the Trump-appointed former U.S. attorney in Atlanta who abruptly resigned the day before the Capitol riot.
- Former Fox News editor Chris Stirewalt.
- Election attorney Benjamin Ginsberg and former Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.