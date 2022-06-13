Ex-Trump campaign manager pulls out of Jan. 6 hearing

Former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien will not testify before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Monday due to a "family emergency," the panel announced.

Driving the news: A source familiar with Stepien's thinking told Axios' Jonathan Swan that he was subpoenaed but did not want to testify and could hardly be considered a "friendly" witness.

State of play: Instead, Stepien's legal counsel "will appear and make a statement on the record," per the panel. The committee will also show footage from his taped deposition in lieu of his testimony, Axios has confirmed.

Two sources familiar confirmed to Axios that Stepien's wife went into labor.

What we're watching: The Monday hearing will focus on former President Trump's "Big Lie" — his declaring victory in the 2020 presidential election, despite knowing he did not have the numbers to win.

Others scheduled to testify include:

Byung J. "BJay" Pak, the Trump-appointed former U.S. attorney in Atlanta who abruptly resigned the day before the Capitol riot.

Former Fox News editor Chris Stirewalt.

Election attorney Benjamin Ginsberg and former Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt.

Go deeper: Who's testifying at the second Jan. 6 committee hearing

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.