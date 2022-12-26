A Chinese military jet flies over Pingtan island, one of mainland China's closest point from Taiwan, in Fujian province in August. Photo: Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images

China's military deployed to areas around Taiwan 71 planes and seven ships in 24 hours, according to the Taiwanese Defense Ministry.

Driving the news: The Chinese military's biggest incursion into Taiwan's air defense zone since Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-governing island in August occurred as Beijing denounced the U.S. over President Biden singing into law Friday a defense spending bill that included provisions for Taiwan.

Details: The Taiwanese Defense Ministry said in a statement it detected 47 Chinese aircraft cross the median line of the Taiwan Strait between 6am Sunday and 6am Monday local time.

What they're saying: The Eastern Theatre Command of the Chinese Army said in a statement it conducted "joint combat readiness patrols and joint firepower strike drills" around Taiwan in a "resolute response to the current escalation of collusion and provocation from the United States and Taiwan."

Flashback: Chinese warships and military aircraft carried out a series of live ammunition drills for days near Taiwan last August following Pelosi's visit to the democratically run island that Beijing regards as a breakaway province.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

More from Axios...