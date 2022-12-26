Beijing sends dozens of warplanes across Taiwan Strait
China's military deployed to areas around Taiwan 71 planes and seven ships in 24 hours, according to the Taiwanese Defense Ministry.
Driving the news: The Chinese military's biggest incursion into Taiwan's air defense zone since Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-governing island in August occurred as Beijing denounced the U.S. over President Biden singing into law Friday a defense spending bill that included provisions for Taiwan.
Details: The Taiwanese Defense Ministry said in a statement it detected 47 Chinese aircraft cross the median line of the Taiwan Strait between 6am Sunday and 6am Monday local time.
What they're saying: The Eastern Theatre Command of the Chinese Army said in a statement it conducted "joint combat readiness patrols and joint firepower strike drills" around Taiwan in a "resolute response to the current escalation of collusion and provocation from the United States and Taiwan."
Flashback: Chinese warships and military aircraft carried out a series of live ammunition drills for days near Taiwan last August following Pelosi's visit to the democratically run island that Beijing regards as a breakaway province.
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
