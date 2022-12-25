Finding a store open for last-minute Christmas gifts and groceries or a restaurant to grab a meal will be a challenge Sunday.

The big picture: The majority of the nation’s major retailers, grocers, and restaurants are closed for Christmas Day with few exceptions.

Stores open Christmas 2022

Holiday hours can vary and not all locations will be open. Check with your closest location.

7-Eleven

Acme Market: 8am to 2pm

Albertsons: Some locations will be closed all day, while others will be open with reduced hours.

ARKO Corp convenience stores (includes E-Z Mart, fas mart, Scotchman, Admiral, Roadrunner, and Village Pantry)

Casey's General Store

Circle K

CVS: Hours vary; many stores open 10am to 8pm Christmas Day.

EG America (includes Cumberland Farms, KwikShop, QuikStop, and Turkey Hill)

Edible Arrangements: 8am to 4pm

Giant Food: Select stores open 8am to 5pm Sunday

Love's Travel Stops

Maverik

Pilot Flying J

QuickChek: Open 6am to 6pm but most locations with fuel are open 24 hours.

RaceTrac

Rite Aid: Varies, but many stores open 9am to 5pm Sunday; 24-hour stores will remain open regular hours.

Safeway: Some locations will be closed all day, while others will be open with reduced hours.

Sheetz

Speedway

TravelCenters of America

Vons: Most stores open 6am to 3pm.

Walgreens: Most stores will be open 9am to 6pm and 24-hour locations will remain open regular hours.

Wawa

Additional gas stations and convenience stores will be open.

Christmas 2022: Restaurants open

The following national restaurant chains have select locations open Sunday but many restaurants will also be closed.

Yes, but: Some will operate with limited menus. Check with your closest location before heading out.

Applebee's

Boston Market

Benihana

Buffalo Wild Wings: Select locations are open, the company told Axios.

Denny's

Domino's: The store locator website includes Christmas hours and restaurant closings.

Golden Corral

Huddle House

IHOP

Panda Express

Papa John's: Select locations are open.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Pizza Hut: The majority of locations are closed but a few restaurants will open Christmas in late afternoon, the chain told Axios.

Red Lobster

Starbucks

TGI Fridays

Waffle House

Between the lines: You can also find restaurants accepting Christmas reservations through OpenTable.

Locally-owned and regional chains will also be open Christmas as will some restaurants located in hotels and rest stops.

Dunkin’ and Starbucks open Christmas Day

Many Starbucks and Dunkin’ locations are open for Christmas but others will be closed.

Expect hours to be limited.

Fast food restaurants open Christmas Day 2022

The decision to open on a holiday like Christmas is often a franchise decision, so expect many locations to be closed Sunday. Hours for open locations will vary and most will close early on Christmas Eve.

Arby's

Burger King

Del Taco

Firehouse Subs

Jimmy John's

McDonald's

Popeyes

Sonic Drive-In

Subway

Wendy's

Be smart: Check with your closest location before heading out. Restaurant apps with ordering ahead are one way to find open locations.

Taco Bell closed Christmas

Meanwhile, all Taco Bell restaurants are closed on Christmas and hours for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve vary.

Chick-fil-A restaurants are regularly closed on Christmas even when the holiday doesn’t fall on a Sunday like this year.

More from Axios: