Congress releases $1.7 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms

Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Patrick Leahy (L) and ranking member Sen. Richard Shelby on Capitol Hill in 2021. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

U.S. congressional negotiators have reached an agreement on a proposed $1.7 trillion omnibus package to fund the federal government through the fiscal year ending in September 2023.

Why it matters: If lawmakers are to avoid the prospect of a shutdown and federal funds running out they must by the end of Friday debate and pass the 4,155-page measure, which could still be amended in the Senate and House.

Photo: Senate Senate Committee on Appropriations on behalf of Chair Patrick Leahy/Twitter

The big picture: "The bill includes $44.9 billion in emergency assistance to Ukraine and our NATO allies and $40.6 billion to assist communities across the country recovering from drought, hurricanes, flooding, wildfire, natural disasters and other matters," per a statement from Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.).

It also would provide $858 billion in defense funding and see TikTok banned on government-issued devices.

Other proposals in the bill include funding for "bipartisan priorities" such as new funding to implement the CHIPS and Science Act and "$5 billion for the Cost of War Toxic Exposures Fund to implement the landmark PACT Act," which veterans and activists including Jon Stewart had long campaigned for.

What they're saying: Senate Appropriations Committee Vice Chair Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) tweeted early Tuesday that the negotiating process had been "far from perfect," but "ultimately it allowed Republican redlines to be adhered to."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details from the spending package and further context.