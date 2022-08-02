Senate passes bill to help veterans exposed to burn pits

The Senate passed legislation expanding healthcare and disability payments to roughly 3.5 million veterans who have been exposed to burn pits since the Sept. 11 attacks.

Why it matters: The passage comes after more than 25 Republican senators, who previously supported the measure, temporarily blocked it from advancing last week, citing spending concerns.

By the numbers: The bill passed 86-11, with those voting against the measure all Republican senators.

The big picture: The Republicans' surprise reversal angered many activists, including comedian Jon Stewart who spent several days on the hill this week rallying for the bill and was in the Senate to see it finally pass.

Stewart called the legislation "the lowest hanging fruit of a functioning society."

"Like, if we can’t do this, the rest of us have no shot," he said.

What they're saying: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) defended Republicans' handling of the legislation.

"These kind of back and forths happen all the time in the legislative process, you've observed that over the years," he said. "I think in the end the veterans service organizations will be pleased with the final result."

Flashback: "They're terrible," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said of burn pits when the legislation passed the House in July.

"I don't even want to tell you what goes into a burn pit, but they're huge, and they are carcinogenic."

What's next: The bill will head to the desk of President Biden, who is expected to sign it into law.