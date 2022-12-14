Leahy, Shelby say agreement reached on omnibus framework

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy and Vice Chairman Richard Shelby announced Tuesday night that they've reached an agreement on a framework that will allow them to finish writing an omnibus bill to close out the year.

Why it matters: It's a hopeful sign for several of the health care riders that have been discussed, since there's now a bigger vehicle that could allow them to pass before the end of the year.

What they're saying: "Today, Vice Chairman Shelby, Chair DeLauro, and I reached a bipartisan, bicameral framework that should allow us to finish an omnibus appropriations bill that can pass the House and Senate and be signed into law by the President," Leahy said in his statement.