Congress approves one-week funding bill to avert shutdown

Congress approved a one-week extension of federal funding Thursday to temporarily avoid a government shutdown, sending it to President Biden's desk just one day before funding was set to run out.

Why it matters: The stopgap measure gives congressional negotiators much-needed additional runway as they work to reach a deal on an annual budget before the holidays.

Driving the news: The Senate on Thursday voted 71-19 to pass what is known as a continuing resolution, which will keep the government funded at the 2022 levels until Dec. 23.

The House voted 215-9 to pass the measure on Wednesday.

The measure received broad Republican support in the Senate, where Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has blessed efforts to reach a budget deal before the year's end.

But only 9 Republicans voted for it in the House, where GOP leadership whipped against it in the hopes of stalling budget negotiations until they take power in January.

What we're watching: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said at a press conference on Thursday she is "optimistic" that the lawmakers tasked with hammering out the annual budget bill will be pencils down before Christmas.