Psaki: Trump's "evil charisma" should not be underestimated

Democrats and Republicans should not underestimate the impact of Donald Trump's "evil charisma," which could help him win the Republican nomination come 2024, former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Why it matters: Trump, who was twice impeached and is under criminal investigation, formally launched his 2024 campaign for president in November, as Republicans reevaluate his role as the face of the party following midterm failures and ongoing controversies.

What she's saying: Psaki said the key question to ask during the primaries is who is the alternative.

“Democrats and sane Republicans underestimate Trump at their own peril, because in order for Trump not to win the nomination, there has to be a better alternative," she said.

"That's how primaries work."

Psaki drew comparisons to Trump's rival Ron DeSantis — who is seen as "either the savior or he’s currently at his peak" — and Mike Pence — who “didn’t exactly light the world on fire politically" until he aligned with Trump.

"Trump has some evil charisma that helps him win the nomination," Psaki said.

"The nomination process is long... My view is people should not underestimate him."

Yes, but: President Trump's core GOP support may be softening. Recent polling suggests he is at his lowest standing with Republican voters since he first ran for president in 2016, Axios' Josh Kraushaar reports.

The big picture: Psaki’s comments come a day after the former president falsely cited election fraud as a reason to suspend the Constitution and recently hosted white supremacists and antisemites at his Mar-a-Lago home.

