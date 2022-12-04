Democrats react to Trump's call to suspend Constitution

Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Democratic lawmakers sharply rebuked former President Donald Trump over the weekend, after Trump called for the suspension of the Constitution in order to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Driving the news: Repeating his oft-cited false claims of election fraud in the 2020 election in a Truth Social post on Saturday, Trump wrote that such fraud "allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution."

Trump's remarks were condemned by the White House, with White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates saying in a statement that, "attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation."

What they're saying: "Trump just called for the suspension of the Constitution to overturn the 2020 results. Georgia VOTE. You stood tall against Trump and his minions last time. A win for Warnock is another win for democracy," Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) tweeted Saturday.

"A few hours ago the leader of the republican party donald trump called for destroying the Constitution and making himself dictator," Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) tweeted.

"Every congressional reporter should demand responses from Congressional Republicans about Donald Trump’s call for the Constitution to be terminated … how many of them called themselves 'Constitutional conservatives' during the Obama years???" Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) tweeted Saturday evening.

"Donald Trump wants to suspend the Constitution in the name of protecting the Constitution, just like he perpetrated election fraud in the name of preventing election fraud," Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) tweeted.

"January 6 was Donald Trump’s attempt at terminating the US Constitution. He’s a repeat offender," Torres added in another tweet.

“Trump’s words and actions are well beyond the bounds of acceptable political discourse, they stoke hatred and political violence, and they are dangerous," Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) said in a statement.

"Trump has openly declared himself an enemy of the Constitution, and Republicans must repudiate him," Beyer added.

Newly elected Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that he "thought it was a strange statement."