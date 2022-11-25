After weeks of early Black Friday sales, Black Friday proper is officially here with extended store hours and new deals.

Why it matters: Nov. 25 is expected to be one of the busiest shopping days of the year, according to holiday predictions from the National Retail Federation and Sensormatic Solutions.

By the numbers: The federation estimates 166.3 million people are planning to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, which is nearly 8 million more people than last year.

Eight in 10 consumers plan to shop during the five-day holiday period (Thanksgiving through Monday), up from 71% last year, a survey from Deloitte found.

Black Friday stores opening early

The big picture: More consumers are expected to return to in-store shopping this year, a Samba TV and HarrisX report found.

What's happening: While hours vary by retailer and sometimes by location, 5am is the earliest opening hour with Best Buy, Kohl's and JCPenney opening then.

Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe's and Macy's open at 6am.

Target, Marshalls, T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods open at 7am.

Black Friday hours: What time stores are open

Store hours can vary but here are when the nation's largest retailers will open Friday. In some cases, hours vary greatly so check with your closest stores.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: 5am to 11pm

Apple: Varies

Athleta: Varies

At Home: 6am to 11pm

Banana Republic: Varies.

Barnes & Noble: 8am to 9pm

Bass Pro Shops: 5am to 9pm

Bath & Body Works: Hours vary but many open at 6am

Bed Bath & Beyond: Varies with many open 6am to 10pm. Note, Axios found many of the retailer's closing stores have reduced hours.

Belk: Open 7am

Best Buy: 5am to 10pm

Big Lots: 6am to 11pm

BJ's Wholesale Club: Open 7am

Burlington: 7am to midnight

buybuy Baby: Vary, but most open earlier than a normal Friday

Costco Wholesale Club: Varies, but most 9am to 8:30pm

CVS: Regular hours

Dick's Sporting Goods: 6am to 10pm

Dillard's: 9am to 8pm

DSW: Varies, but most open 8am to 9 pm

Five Below: 8am to 10pm

GameStop: Stores open as early as 5am

Gap: Varies

Guitar Center: 8am to 9pm

Hobby Lobby: 8am to 9pm

Home Depot: Open 6am

HomeGoods: 7am to 10pm

H&M: Varies

Jared: 10am to 8pm

JCPenney: 5am to 10pm

Joann Stores: 6am to 9pm

Kay Jewelers: Varies

Kohl's: 5am to 11pm

Lowe's: Open 6am

Macy's: 6am to 11:59pm

Marshalls: 7am to 10pm

Menards: Open 6am

Michaels: 7am to 10pm

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack: Hours vary

Office Depot/OfficeMax: 8am to 8pm

Old Navy: Hours vary with some locations opening at 5am

Petco: Varies

PetSmart: 7am to 9pm

Sam's Club: Varies by membership level

Sephora: Varies

Shoe Carnival: 7am to 9pm

Staples: 9am to 8pm

Target: 7am to 10pm

T.J. Maxx: 7am to 10pm

Ulta Beauty: 6am to 10pm

Walgreens: Regular hours

Walmart: 6am to 11pm

World Market: 8am to 8pm

Amazon Black Friday deals 2022

Amazon's Black Friday sale started at 12:01am PST Thursday and runs for 48 hours, the company said.

