Black Friday deals are here with extended store hours
After weeks of early Black Friday sales, Black Friday proper is officially here with extended store hours and new deals.
Why it matters: Nov. 25 is expected to be one of the busiest shopping days of the year, according to holiday predictions from the National Retail Federation and Sensormatic Solutions.
By the numbers: The federation estimates 166.3 million people are planning to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, which is nearly 8 million more people than last year.
- Eight in 10 consumers plan to shop during the five-day holiday period (Thanksgiving through Monday), up from 71% last year, a survey from Deloitte found.
Black Friday stores opening early
The big picture: More consumers are expected to return to in-store shopping this year, a Samba TV and HarrisX report found.
What's happening: While hours vary by retailer and sometimes by location, 5am is the earliest opening hour with Best Buy, Kohl's and JCPenney opening then.
- Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe's and Macy's open at 6am.
- Target, Marshalls, T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods open at 7am.
Black Friday hours: What time stores are open
Store hours can vary but here are when the nation's largest retailers will open Friday. In some cases, hours vary greatly so check with your closest stores.
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: 5am to 11pm
- Apple: Varies
- Athleta: Varies
- At Home: 6am to 11pm
- Banana Republic: Varies.
- Barnes & Noble: 8am to 9pm
- Bass Pro Shops: 5am to 9pm
- Bath & Body Works: Hours vary but many open at 6am
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Varies with many open 6am to 10pm. Note, Axios found many of the retailer's closing stores have reduced hours.
- Belk: Open 7am
- Best Buy: 5am to 10pm
- Big Lots: 6am to 11pm
- BJ's Wholesale Club: Open 7am
- Burlington: 7am to midnight
- buybuy Baby: Vary, but most open earlier than a normal Friday
- Costco Wholesale Club: Varies, but most 9am to 8:30pm
- CVS: Regular hours
- Dick's Sporting Goods: 6am to 10pm
- Dillard's: 9am to 8pm
- DSW: Varies, but most open 8am to 9 pm
- Five Below: 8am to 10pm
- GameStop: Stores open as early as 5am
- Gap: Varies
- Guitar Center: 8am to 9pm
- Hobby Lobby: 8am to 9pm
- Home Depot: Open 6am
- HomeGoods: 7am to 10pm
- H&M: Varies
- Jared: 10am to 8pm
- JCPenney: 5am to 10pm
- Joann Stores: 6am to 9pm
- Kay Jewelers: Varies
- Kohl's: 5am to 11pm
- Lowe's: Open 6am
- Macy's: 6am to 11:59pm
- Marshalls: 7am to 10pm
- Menards: Open 6am
- Michaels: 7am to 10pm
- Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack: Hours vary
- Office Depot/OfficeMax: 8am to 8pm
- Old Navy: Hours vary with some locations opening at 5am
- Petco: Varies
- PetSmart: 7am to 9pm
- Sam's Club: Varies by membership level
- Sephora: Varies
- Shoe Carnival: 7am to 9pm
- Staples: 9am to 8pm
- Target: 7am to 10pm
- T.J. Maxx: 7am to 10pm
- Ulta Beauty: 6am to 10pm
- Walgreens: Regular hours
- Walmart: 6am to 11pm
- World Market: 8am to 8pm
Amazon Black Friday deals 2022
Amazon's Black Friday sale started at 12:01am PST Thursday and runs for 48 hours, the company said.
More from Axios: