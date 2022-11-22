Rep. David Valadao on Capitol Hill in September. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. David Valadao (R-Calif.) beat Democratic challenger Rudy Salas to win California's 22nd congressional district, AP projected late Monday.

Why it matters: Valadao was one of the 10 House Republicans who voted last year to impeach former President Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. He's one of only two of those 10 to be re-elected.

