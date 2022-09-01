Hispanic Dems pump more money into key California race

Spending is ramping up for one of the closest House races in the U.S., a California contest that pits a Republican incumbent against a Hispanic Democratic challenger.

Why it matters: Republican Rep. David Valadao's seat is one of a handful of contests that could decide which party controls Congress.

The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter lists California's 22nd district as a GOP toss-up.

Driving the news: Bold PAC, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus’ campaign arm, is launching a $250,000 digital ad campaign supporting Democratic nominee Rudy Salas against Valadao in California's 22nd district. Salas has served in the California Assembly for five terms.

The digital ad — which focuses on health care and capping insulin costs — will run through Election Day in November.

House Majority PAC, the Democrats' outside group that supports congressional candidates, announced Monday an additional investment of over $300,000 for TV ads supporting Salas. They'd previously booked over $3 million in ad reservations for this race.

During the primary, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) placed attack ads against Valadao over things like health care. The group has so far reserved over $3 million in ads for this race.

What they're saying: “This is a hefty investment and the choice of this district, which is crucial to Democrats holding onto the House, shows that Bold PAC will continue to be a key player in the midterm elections,” Victoria McGroary, Bold PAC executive director, told Axios.

The other side: A Republicans super PAC, the Congressional Leadership Fund, has booked $3 million in ad reservations in the fall to help Valadao. The National Republican Congressional Committee has reserved over $4 million for ads for this race, too.