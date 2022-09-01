Hispanic Dems pump more money into key California race
Spending is ramping up for one of the closest House races in the U.S., a California contest that pits a Republican incumbent against a Hispanic Democratic challenger.
Why it matters: Republican Rep. David Valadao's seat is one of a handful of contests that could decide which party controls Congress.
- The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter lists California's 22nd district as a GOP toss-up.
Driving the news: Bold PAC, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus’ campaign arm, is launching a $250,000 digital ad campaign supporting Democratic nominee Rudy Salas against Valadao in California's 22nd district. Salas has served in the California Assembly for five terms.
- The digital ad — which focuses on health care and capping insulin costs — will run through Election Day in November.
- House Majority PAC, the Democrats' outside group that supports congressional candidates, announced Monday an additional investment of over $300,000 for TV ads supporting Salas. They'd previously booked over $3 million in ad reservations for this race.
- During the primary, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) placed attack ads against Valadao over things like health care. The group has so far reserved over $3 million in ads for this race.
What they're saying: “This is a hefty investment and the choice of this district, which is crucial to Democrats holding onto the House, shows that Bold PAC will continue to be a key player in the midterm elections,” Victoria McGroary, Bold PAC executive director, told Axios.
The other side: A Republicans super PAC, the Congressional Leadership Fund, has booked $3 million in ad reservations in the fall to help Valadao. The National Republican Congressional Committee has reserved over $4 million for ads for this race, too.