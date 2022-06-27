Impeachment Republican David Valadao survives primary

Rep. David Valadao (R-Calif.) dispatched a host of Republican challengers and will advance to the general election for his Central Valley House seat, according to the Associated Press.

Why it matters: Valadao was one of the ten House Republicans who voted last January to impeach former President Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

That vote has proven politically catastrophic for others, some of whom opted to cut short their careers rather than face uncertain re-election prospects.

Driving the news: Valadao and Democratic state Rep. Rudy Salas will face off in what is set to be one of the most highly contested races in the country — and one of Democrats' few true pickup opportunities this cycle.

Two Republicans also ran in the June 7 primary to Valadao's right: businessman Adam Medeiros and former Fresno City Councilman Chris Mathys.

Between the lines: What sets Valadao apart from other impeachment Republicans is that former President Trump didn't endorse one of his GOP rivals.

One potential factor is that Valadao, who is close with fellow Californian and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, represents one of the most Democratic-leaning seats held by a Republican.

By the numbers: It's not clear if any of the ten Republicans will be in the 118th Congress.