Impeachment Republican David Valadao survives primary
Rep. David Valadao (R-Calif.) dispatched a host of Republican challengers and will advance to the general election for his Central Valley House seat, according to the Associated Press.
Why it matters: Valadao was one of the ten House Republicans who voted last January to impeach former President Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
- That vote has proven politically catastrophic for others, some of whom opted to cut short their careers rather than face uncertain re-election prospects.
Driving the news: Valadao and Democratic state Rep. Rudy Salas will face off in what is set to be one of the most highly contested races in the country — and one of Democrats' few true pickup opportunities this cycle.
- Two Republicans also ran in the June 7 primary to Valadao's right: businessman Adam Medeiros and former Fresno City Councilman Chris Mathys.
Between the lines: What sets Valadao apart from other impeachment Republicans is that former President Trump didn't endorse one of his GOP rivals.
- One potential factor is that Valadao, who is close with fellow Californian and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, represents one of the most Democratic-leaning seats held by a Republican.
By the numbers: It's not clear if any of the ten Republicans will be in the 118th Congress.
- Four chose retirement, while Trump has endorsed opponents of the other five running for re-election.
- Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) represents a top target for Trump in a solidly Republican seat and, unlike Valadao, appears to be the underdog.
- And like Valadao, Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) faces a highly competitive race in November even if he beats back his Trump-endorsed challenger.