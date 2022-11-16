U.K. charges Kevin Spacey with 7 more sexual offenses

Actor Kevin Spacey leaves the Federal Court in October. Photo: Eren Abdullahogullari/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with seven more sexual offenses in the United Kingdom, police announced Wednesday.

The big picture: Spacey, a two-time Academy Award winner, has faced a number of sexual assault charges in recent years, leading to multiple court appearances.

Driving the news: Crown Prosecution Service said Wednesday that it has authorized sexual assault charges against Spacey for "a number of sexual assaults" against a man from 2001 to 2004, as well as a charge "of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent."

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr. Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial," the CPS said in a statement.

Spacey is due to appear at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London in December, per CNN.

A representative of Spacey did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Flashback: Spacey pleaded not guilty in London last month to four sexual assault charges in the United Kingdom with a trial set for next year, CNN reports.

Additionally, in October, a New York jury found Spacey was not liable for battery against Anthony Rapp, an actor who alleged Spacey made a sexual advance in 1986 on him after a party.

Spacey was ordered to pay $31 million to the makers of “House of Cards” after he was fired from the show due to sexual assault allegations. His firing forced the show to lose potential earnings from episodes, Axios previously reported.

