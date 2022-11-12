Jungkook of BTS performs onstage during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

BTS' Jungkook will perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup's opening ceremony in Qatar and appear on the tournament's official soundtrack, the band announced Saturday.

Why it matters: The performance will put one of the world's biggest K-pop stars on the global stage yet again at a time when the band is exploring solo careers and military service.

Details: The official BTS Twitter account said Jungkook would record a song for the FIFA World Cup soundtrack and perform it on the tournament's opening night.

The opening ceremonies will happen on Sunday, Nov. 20, at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

This aligns with the band's comments from June that it would be letting members explore solo careers.

Zoom out: FIFA announced the official soundtrack for the World Cup earlier this year.

