"Exhausted" K-pop sensation BTS lets members explore solo projects
The seven members of BTS are looking for change away from one another, the world’s most popular K-pop icons announced in a video posted today.
Why it matters: The band was careful to say they’re not breaking up. At the same time history has shown (see: One Direction, Jonas Brothers), whenever one member pursues a solo career and hits it big, the bands basically never reunite.
Catch up quick: In a video posted to YouTube, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook reflected on their meteoric rise.
- At one point Suga says, “We’re going into a hiatus now."
- A spokesperson contradicted that in a statement to Billboard saying, “[T]hey are not on hiatus, but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats.”
- Universal Music Group did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
The band took a break in 2019 for a month and an “extended period of rest” at the end of last year.
What BTS said: "I've always thought that BTS was different from other groups. But the problem with K-Pop and the whole idol system is that they don't give you time to mature ... there's no time left for growth ... I've changed as a human over the past ten years," said RM.
- Suga weighed in: "Out of all the times I've made music since 2013, I've never purely enjoyed it. It was always painful trying to squeeze out ideas. But doing that now compared to 7-8 years ago feels completely different."
- Jimin added: “It feels so wrong to even say that we’re exhausted.”
The big picture: The band's massive popularity has become an economic force — helping to drive South Korea's GDP — as well as a cultural force.
- Their #StopAsianHate tweet was the most retweeted post on Twitter in 2021.
- The White House last month leaned on the group's popularity to raise awareness of the continued surge in anti-Asian hate crimes.
What to watch: J-Hope is set to appear solo next month when he performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago, becoming the first South Korean artist to headline a major U.S. music festival, according to Variety.