The seven members of BTS are looking for change away from one another, the world’s most popular K-pop icons announced in a video posted today.

Why it matters: The band was careful to say they’re not breaking up. At the same time history has shown (see: One Direction, Jonas Brothers), whenever one member pursues a solo career and hits it big, the bands basically never reunite.

Catch up quick: In a video posted to YouTube, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook reflected on their meteoric rise.

At one point Suga says, “We’re going into a hiatus now."

A spokesperson contradicted that in a statement to Billboard saying, “[T]hey are not on hiatus, but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats.”

Universal Music Group did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

The band took a break in 2019 for a month and an “extended period of rest” at the end of last year.

What BTS said: "I've always thought that BTS was different from other groups. But the problem with K-Pop and the whole idol system is that they don't give you time to mature ... there's no time left for growth ... I've changed as a human over the past ten years," said RM.

Suga weighed in: "Out of all the times I've made music since 2013, I've never purely enjoyed it. It was always painful trying to squeeze out ideas. But doing that now compared to 7-8 years ago feels completely different."

Jimin added: “It feels so wrong to even say that we’re exhausted.”

The big picture: The band's massive popularity has become an economic force — helping to drive South Korea's GDP — as well as a cultural force.

Their #StopAsianHate tweet was the most retweeted post on Twitter in 2021.

The White House last month leaned on the group's popularity to raise awareness of the continued surge in anti-Asian hate crimes.

What to watch: J-Hope is set to appear solo next month when he performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago, becoming the first South Korean artist to headline a major U.S. music festival, according to Variety.