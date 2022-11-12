"Wakanda Forever" dominates box office with huge Friday night
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" jumped out to a commanding lead at the weekend box office, securing $84 million across North America by Saturday.
Why it matters: "Wakanda Forever" represents the final opportunity for Disney, and the general box office, to make up for a slow summer.
Details: "Wakanda Forever" opened across more than 4,300 theaters and experienced one of the biggest openings of all time, ranking No. 9 close to the previous Marvel title, "Avengers: Age of Ultron."
- The $84 million gross includes $28 million from Thursday night showings, too, per the Hollywood Reporter.
- "Wakanda Forever" could make up to $205 million in the U.S. over three days, Axios' Hope King writes.
Yes, but: The first "Black Panther" project grossed $75.8 million on its opening Friday. It ended with a $202 million domestic debut back in 2018, per CNBC.
The big picture: The high-grossing debut for the "Black Panther" sequel is a welcome sign as Disney and movie theaters faced a tough summer of fewer movies and fewer blockbusters.
- But it is another notch in the belt for Disney, which had two major Marvel hits — "Thor: Love and Thunder" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" — earlier this year.
What's next: The next big Marvel film "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" will drop in February 2023.
- It's a must-watch as the film's villain will be Kang the Conquerer (played by Jonathan Majors), who first appeared in "Loki" as He Who Remains.
- Kang will be the major villain in the MCU leading into the next two "Avengers" movies — "The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars."
