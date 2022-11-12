"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" jumped out to a commanding lead at the weekend box office, securing $84 million across North America by Saturday.

Why it matters: "Wakanda Forever" represents the final opportunity for Disney, and the general box office, to make up for a slow summer.

Details: "Wakanda Forever" opened across more than 4,300 theaters and experienced one of the biggest openings of all time, ranking No. 9 close to the previous Marvel title, "Avengers: Age of Ultron."

The $84 million gross includes $28 million from Thursday night showings, too, per the Hollywood Reporter.

"Wakanda Forever" could make up to $205 million in the U.S. over three days, Axios' Hope King writes.

Yes, but: The first "Black Panther" project grossed $75.8 million on its opening Friday. It ended with a $202 million domestic debut back in 2018, per CNBC.

The big picture: The high-grossing debut for the "Black Panther" sequel is a welcome sign as Disney and movie theaters faced a tough summer of fewer movies and fewer blockbusters.

But it is another notch in the belt for Disney, which had two major Marvel hits — "Thor: Love and Thunder" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" — earlier this year.

What's next: The next big Marvel film "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" will drop in February 2023.

It's a must-watch as the film's villain will be Kang the Conquerer (played by Jonathan Majors), who first appeared in "Loki" as He Who Remains.

Kang will be the major villain in the MCU leading into the next two "Avengers" movies — "The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars."

