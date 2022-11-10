Why Disney needs "Wakanda Forever"

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is expected to break debut records this weekend when the film hits theaters.

Why it matters: The “Black Panther” sequel is the final Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) release for the year — marking one of the last opportunities left for Disney and movie theaters to make up for a slow summer.

The 30th title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe MCU is set to make as much as $205 million in the U.S. over three days, surpassing “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” record from 2013, according to Box Office Pro.

Zoom out: But it’s not just a matter of how much the film industry stands to make that reflects the importance of the latest “Black Panther” — it’s also about who the stars and fans are.

An Axios analysis found that “Black Panther” was a tipping point for the MCU to finally reflect the diversity of its real-world fans.

It wasn’t until “Black Panther” came along in 2018 — 10 years into the Marvel movies — that the studio had a person of color as a titular character.

State of play: In “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” there are four protagonists of color (all Black women) and several Latino actors.

Both communities were crucial to the theatrical success of the first film and are expected to show up in theaters in strong numbers again.

What they’re saying: "'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' opens this Friday and [director] Ryan Coogler has delivered yet another culture-defining powerful film,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek told analysts this week.

“The reaction to this film's premier a few weeks ago was incredible and fan anticipation is very high as indicated by the strength of advance ticket sales.”

The big picture: Disney, Comcast and other legacy media giants are spending hundreds of billions building direct-to-consumer streaming services and developing content.

Big box office successes can support those investments and power Disney's infamous IP flywheel. A Wakanda series for Disney+, for example, is already in the works.

What to watch: "Wakanda Forever" has no major competition this weekend in theaters and “everything comes down to walk-up business and audience reception,” Box Office Pro analyst Shawn Robbins writes.

This year's other MCU releases, "Thor: Love and Thunder" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" weren't as universally liked and both fell short of the cherished $1 billion mark, Axios' Javier E. David notes.

And given the huge hole the film has to fill with the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, reception of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be critical to the future of the franchise.

Go deeper: