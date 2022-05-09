"Doctor Strange" sequel snags $185 million in heroic box office debut

Marvel's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" brought in a whopping $185 million at the domestic box office this weekend, making it the second-biggest domestic theater opener in the pandemic era.

Why it matters: "It's clearly a very important next step in getting the summer movie season back," said Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian.

Details: The mega-hit starring British actor Benedict Cumberbatch, opened at No. 1 in all key markets and brought in roughly $450 million globally in its debut weekend, per Comscore.

The film marks the fourth-best Marvel opener of all time, behind " Avengers: Endgame," "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which still holds the record for the biggest opener of the pandemic era.

It soared past Warner Bros.' massive opener for "The Batman" earlier this year.

Domestically, premium formats like IMAX and 3D auditoriums accounted for more than one-third (36%) of the overall box office, a testament to moviegoers' desire to watch action films via a premium, big-screen experience.

Worth noting: The film did not debut in a few key markets, like Russia, Ukraine and China. It's unclear if China will give the film a release date, but given the country's recent history in blocking Marvel films, it seems unlikely.

Flashback: The summer movie season took a big hit during the pandemic, but analysts predict a significant comeback this year, thanks to a jam-packed summer movie slate.

In 2020, the summer box office drew just $176 million, compared to $4 billion on average during the pre-pandemic era. Last year, it drew $1.75 billion after getting a late start on Memorial Day weekend.

"Anything over $3 billion is a total win" this summer, Dergarabedian said. Pent-up demand could manifest in longer playability for movies or bigger grosses for movies that open this summer, he predicted.

The big picture: Marvel titles now account for five of the top seven pandemic era domestic opening weekends, per Comscore, as action and adventure films continue to draw big theatrical releases.

The pandemic pivot to streaming has permanently shrunk the theatrical window for movies that don't necessitate a big cinematic viewing experience, like dramas and comedies.

The box office may have scored a few big hits this year, but it's still down 43% compared to 2019.

What's next: This year's Memorial Day weekend box office is set to draw big numbers with hits like Paramount Pictures' "Top Gun: Maverick" sequel and Disney's "Bob's Burger's" movie debut.

