"The Batman" is 2022's first big blockbuster

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Warner Bros.' "The Batman," became the second film in the pandemic era to cross $100 million in its domestic box office debut this weekend, giving the theater industry a much-needed boost of optimism early in the year.

Why it matters: "It's another brick in the foundation for movie theaters coming back," Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian told Axios.

Details: Comscore estimates the film brought in $128 million domestically over the weekend, and nearly $250 million worldwide.

It's release, the largest since "Spider-Man: No Way Home's" remarkable $260 million domestic opener last December, "shows that super hero movies really have drawing power," Dergarabedian added.

Because March's movie slate isn't too packed, "The Batman" will have lots of runway to continue performing well for weeks to come.

Be smart: "The Batman's" better-than-expected weekend opener is an extraordinary feat for Warner Bros., especially given the film's PG-13 rating.

"Spider-Man is a movie you can take the whole family to see, whereas Batman is definitely for diehard cinema fans," Dergarabedian said.

Data: The Numbers; Table: Will Chase/Axios

The big picture: Before the strong open of "The Batman," the only other movie to land big at the box office so far this year has been Sony's action hit "Uncharted," which banked $51 million in its domestic weekend opener last month.

Action and adventure films, especially superhero franchises, have become more popular at the box office in recent years, pushing studios to debut more dramas and comedies on streaming.

Yes, but: Action films tend to be expensive to produce, which is why horror movies have become a more profitable bet for studios in recent years.

What to watch: Success stories at the box office could push more studios to begin releasing films exclusively in theaters again.

Most studios experimented with shortened theatrical windows or same-day streaming debuts during pandemic lockdowns.

This year's movie slate includes may fan favorites, like new Marvel movies, "Top Gun: Maverick," and "Mission: Impossible 7.”

The bottom line: The Batman's big weekend "is really the start of the box office year, ostensibly," Dergarabedian said.