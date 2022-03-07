"The Batman" is 2022's first big blockbuster
Warner Bros.' "The Batman," became the second film in the pandemic era to cross $100 million in its domestic box office debut this weekend, giving the theater industry a much-needed boost of optimism early in the year.
Why it matters: "It's another brick in the foundation for movie theaters coming back," Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian told Axios.
Details: Comscore estimates the film brought in $128 million domestically over the weekend, and nearly $250 million worldwide.
- It's release, the largest since "Spider-Man: No Way Home's" remarkable $260 million domestic opener last December, "shows that super hero movies really have drawing power," Dergarabedian added.
- Because March's movie slate isn't too packed, "The Batman" will have lots of runway to continue performing well for weeks to come.
Be smart: "The Batman's" better-than-expected weekend opener is an extraordinary feat for Warner Bros., especially given the film's PG-13 rating.
- "Spider-Man is a movie you can take the whole family to see, whereas Batman is definitely for diehard cinema fans," Dergarabedian said.
The big picture: Before the strong open of "The Batman," the only other movie to land big at the box office so far this year has been Sony's action hit "Uncharted," which banked $51 million in its domestic weekend opener last month.
- Action and adventure films, especially superhero franchises, have become more popular at the box office in recent years, pushing studios to debut more dramas and comedies on streaming.
Yes, but: Action films tend to be expensive to produce, which is why horror movies have become a more profitable bet for studios in recent years.
What to watch: Success stories at the box office could push more studios to begin releasing films exclusively in theaters again.
- Most studios experimented with shortened theatrical windows or same-day streaming debuts during pandemic lockdowns.
- This year's movie slate includes may fan favorites, like new Marvel movies, "Top Gun: Maverick," and "Mission: Impossible 7.”
The bottom line: The Batman's big weekend "is really the start of the box office year, ostensibly," Dergarabedian said.