Spider-Man set to break pandemic record

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Photo: Sony Pictures
After a heroic Thursday debut, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is on pace to become the highest-grossing box office opener of the pandemic era by far.
Why it matters: The film's blockbuster success shows that moviegoers are willing to dismiss COVID concerns for the right film.
- "To see $50 million from a Thursday preview while we're still in the pandemic era shows that the appeal of this movie outweighed any other considerations," said Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian.
Details: AMC on Friday said the film broke its box office records on Thursday night, making it "the single highest-grossing movie title on its opening night in AMC’s history," in December and the second highest-grossing movie title on its opening night of all time, behind 2019's "Avengers: Endgame."
- "Already in 24 hours it's become a cultural phenomenon," Dergarabedian said. "The appeal of the movie is number one and this movie delivers."
By the numbers: The superhero classic is now expected to bring in closer to $200 million in its weekend opener, up from $100 million initially projected.
- If the film does gross more than $200 million this weekend, it would become one of the highest-grossing opening films in North American box office history, alongside Avengers, Star Wars and Jurassic World franchise hits.
Yes, but: Spider-Man won't be enough to save the theater industry from what has otherwise been a difficult year.
- The industry is expected to bring in roughly $4 billion in North America, down from over $11 billion in 2019, due to more simultaneously at-home streaming releases and pandemic-related scheduling shifts.
The big picture: Entertainment giants that own movie studios will continue to face tough decisions about whether to release films on streaming earlier than usual due to pandemic safety concerns and shifting consumer expectations.
- Universal said last week its 2022 film slate will be available on Peacock, the streaming service from its parent company Comcast, as early as 45 days following theatrical release dates.
Be smart: Sony, which released Spider-Man, is one of the only standalone movie studios left that doesn’t have its own streaming service, which is why Spider-Man had a traditional theatrical release.
The bottom line: "I think this [Spider-Man] signals very strongly to studios that the movie theater experience — even with the ubiquitous availability of steaming content — is perhaps more viable than ever before," Dergarabedian said.
What to watch: Dergarabedian expects next year's box office will be much stronger, thanks to a slew of highly anticipated films on the release schedule, including a new Batman film from Warner Bros., several new Marvel movies and "Top Gun: Maverick," starring Tom Cruise.