Spider-Man set to break pandemic record

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Spider-Man set to break pandemic record

Photo: Sony Pictures

After a heroic Thursday debut, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is on pace to become the highest-grossing box office opener of the pandemic era by far.

Why it matters: The film's blockbuster success shows that moviegoers are willing to dismiss COVID concerns for the right film.

  • "To see $50 million from a Thursday preview while we're still in the pandemic era shows that the appeal of this movie outweighed any other considerations," said Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian.

Details: AMC on Friday said the film broke its box office records on Thursday night, making it "the single highest-grossing movie title on its opening night in AMC’s history," in December and the second highest-grossing movie title on its opening night of all time, behind 2019's "Avengers: Endgame."

  • "Already in 24 hours it's become a cultural phenomenon," Dergarabedian said. "The appeal of the movie is number one and this movie delivers."

By the numbers: The superhero classic is now expected to bring in closer to $200 million in its weekend opener, up from $100 million initially projected.

  • If the film does gross more than $200 million this weekend, it would become one of the highest-grossing opening films in North American box office history, alongside Avengers, Star Wars and Jurassic World franchise hits.

Yes, but: Spider-Man won't be enough to save the theater industry from what has otherwise been a difficult year.

  • The industry is expected to bring in roughly $4 billion in North America, down from over $11 billion in 2019, due to more simultaneously at-home streaming releases and pandemic-related scheduling shifts.

The big picture: Entertainment giants that own movie studios will continue to face tough decisions about whether to release films on streaming earlier than usual due to pandemic safety concerns and shifting consumer expectations.

  • Universal said last week its 2022 film slate will be available on Peacock, the streaming service from its parent company Comcast, as early as 45 days following theatrical release dates.

Be smart: Sony, which released Spider-Man, is one of the only standalone movie studios left that doesn’t have its own streaming service, which is why Spider-Man had a traditional theatrical release.

The bottom line: "I think this [Spider-Man] signals very strongly to studios that the movie theater experience — even with the ubiquitous availability of steaming content — is perhaps more viable than ever before," Dergarabedian said.

What to watch: Dergarabedian expects next year's box office will be much stronger, thanks to a slew of highly anticipated films on the release schedule, including a new Batman film from Warner Bros., several new Marvel movies and "Top Gun: Maverick," starring Tom Cruise.

Go deeper

Axios
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Capitol rioter who threw fire extinguisher at police gets more than 5 years in prison

Photo: Brent Stirton/Getty Images

A Capitol rioter from Florida who admitted to assaulting police with a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher on Jan. 6. has been sentenced in federal court to more than five years in prison.

Why it matters: The sentence handed down to 54-year-old Robert Palmer is the longest given for any Capitol riot defendant so far.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Weight of COVID pushing health care workforce to breaking point — White House unveils "test to stay" strategy to keep kids in school — Biden warns of "winter of severe illness" for unvaccinated Americans — How the little-known B and T cells can protect against variants.
  2. Vaccines: Study: J&J vaccine provides little or no protection against Omicron — CDC committee recommends saying mRNA vaccines "preferred" over J&J shots — Fauci: It's not too late to get boosted for the holidays.
  3. States: New York City braces for another coronavirus surge — COVID's grip tightens on sports world — Colorado governor says "medical emergency" is over.
  4. World: U.K.'s climbing case count heralds Omicron winter — EU official: Omicron expected to be dominant variant by mid-January — Vaccine passports boost uptake in countries with lower coverage, study finds.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Noah Garfinkel
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Roger Stone pleads the Fifth at Jan. 6 committee deposition

Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Roger Stone, a longtime ally of former President Trump, said Friday that he appeared for a deposition before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack but asserted his Fifth Amendment right not to testify.

Why it matters: Stone is the second witnesses subpoenaed by the committee to invoke the Fifth Amendment, NPR reports. Another witness said he plans to in the future.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow