Spider-Man set to break pandemic record

After a heroic Thursday debut, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is on pace to become the highest-grossing box office opener of the pandemic era by far.

Why it matters: The film's blockbuster success shows that moviegoers are willing to dismiss COVID concerns for the right film.

"To see $50 million from a Thursday preview while we're still in the pandemic era shows that the appeal of this movie outweighed any other considerations," said Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian.

Details: AMC on Friday said the film broke its box office records on Thursday night, making it "the single highest-grossing movie title on its opening night in AMC’s history," in December and the second highest-grossing movie title on its opening night of all time, behind 2019's "Avengers: Endgame."

"Already in 24 hours it's become a cultural phenomenon," Dergarabedian said. "The appeal of the movie is number one and this movie delivers."

By the numbers: The superhero classic is now expected to bring in closer to $200 million in its weekend opener, up from $100 million initially projected.

If the film does gross more than $200 million this weekend, it would become one of the highest-grossing opening films in North American box office history, alongside Avengers, Star Wars and Jurassic World franchise hits.

Yes, but: Spider-Man won't be enough to save the theater industry from what has otherwise been a difficult year.

The industry is expected to bring in roughly $4 billion in North America, down from over $11 billion in 2019, due to more simultaneously at-home streaming releases and pandemic-related scheduling shifts.

The big picture: Entertainment giants that own movie studios will continue to face tough decisions about whether to release films on streaming earlier than usual due to pandemic safety concerns and shifting consumer expectations.

Universal said last week its 2022 film slate will be available on Peacock, the streaming service from its parent company Comcast, as early as 45 days following theatrical release dates.

Be smart: Sony, which released Spider-Man, is one of the only standalone movie studios left that doesn’t have its own streaming service, which is why Spider-Man had a traditional theatrical release.

The bottom line: "I think this [Spider-Man] signals very strongly to studios that the movie theater experience — even with the ubiquitous availability of steaming content — is perhaps more viable than ever before," Dergarabedian said.

What to watch: Dergarabedian expects next year's box office will be much stronger, thanks to a slew of highly anticipated films on the release schedule, including a new Batman film from Warner Bros., several new Marvel movies and "Top Gun: Maverick," starring Tom Cruise.