Thanksgiving box office shows theaters have long road to recovery

Photo of Disney's "Encanto;" Credit: Disney

Box office ticket sales over the Thanksgiving holiday show that consumer confidence in moviegoing is slowly improving, but not enough to bring the struggling theater industry back to pre-pandemic levels anytime soon, if ever.

Why it matters: "We may have to temper expectations a bit" for next year, said Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian.

  • While some analysts initially predicted that the domestic box office would hit $10 billion next year, Dergarabedian said that "may be somewhat optimistic."
  • Dergarabedian expects this year's domestic box office total to be about $4 billion, which would be down nearly $7 billion from 2019.

Driving the news: Box office ticket sales for the five-day Thanksgiving holiday, were down around 46% from 2019, Comscore estimates.

  • Domestic ticket sales from Wednesday to Sunday were about $140 million, compared to $263 million in 2019 and $315 million in 2018.
  • Disney's "Encanto" was the clear holiday weekend winner, bringing in $40 million over the five-day weekend, followed by MGM's "House of Gucci," which brought in $21 million.
  • By comparison, Disney's "Frozen 2," the top Thanksgiving title in 2019, brought in $123.7 million over the five-day holiday.

Be smart: Thanksgiving tends to be a modest movie-going period compared to other holidays, but this year it served as an important indicator for how consumers are feeling about moviegoing ahead of the holiday season.

  • The last week of the year between Christmas and the New Year tends to be the busiest time for the box office each year.
  • This year's Thanksgiving totals "gives us a really nice boost of momentum heading into the holiday season," Dergarabedian said.
  • Sony's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which debuts in theaters exclusively on Dec. 17, "could be the first $100 million opener of pandemic era in North America," he added.

The big picture: Analysts were expecting a fuller box office recovery in 2022, but fears of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant could derail progress.

  • Theater stocks sunk Friday amid fears that another wave could continue to impact studio production and moviegoing next year.
  • "There is not enough information yet around this ... But the main question here is how this virus is working with the vaccination," Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger told CNBC Friday.
  • Dergarabedian noted that "Encanto" and other children's movies out right now like "Clifford the Big Red Dog" are benefitting from vaccines being eligible to children ages 5-11.

What to watch: While studios are still trying to figure out their release strategies moving forward, shortened theatrical windows and more simultaneous at-home releases are expected as the streaming industry becomes more competitive.

TuAnh Dam
Nov 26, 2021 - Health

U.S. to restrict air travel from 8 countries over new COVID variant concerns

A COVID-19 vaccine is administered. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The U.S. will impose new air travel restrictions in response to the Omicron variant, a new COVID strain first detected in South Africa, President Biden announced Friday.

The big picture: Air travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi will be restricted starting on Monday.

Yacob ReyesIvana Saric
Updated 6 hours ago - Health

First North American Omicron cases identified in Canada

COVID-19 testing personnel at Toronto Pearson International Airport in September. Photo: Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

The first two cases of the new Omicron variant have been detected in North America, the Canadian government announced Sunday evening.

Driving the news: The World Health Organization has named Omicron a "variant of concern," but cautioned earlier on Sunday that it is not yet clear whether it's more transmissible than other strains of COVID-19.

Erin Doherty
Nov 27, 2021 - Politics & Policy

NY declares state of emergency amid concerns over Omicron COVID variant

Gov. Kathy Hochul at an event on Nov. 3. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday declared a state of emergency amid rising COVID-19 cases and the newly identified Omicron variant of the virus.

Driving the news: The declaration enables the state to acquire supplies to fight a potential surge in cases, increase hospital capacity and combat potential staff shortages, NBC's local affiliate reports.

