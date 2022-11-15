Ticketmaster appeared to be experiencing significant technical problems Tuesday morning as tickets for Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras Tour went on presale.

Why it matters: Swift's first tour in five years has seen unprecedented demand and its presale tickets were highly sought after.

A multi-step process limited how many people could snag tickets Tuesday, leading to ticket scams and now, outages.

Details: Downdetector.com showed more than 4,000 outage reports for Ticketmaster on Tuesday morning as fans rushed to secure tickets.

"We apologize for the interruption," the Ticketmaster app said, per Business Insider.

"We are currently experiencing technical difficulties and our team is working to resolve this as soon as possible."

Ticketmaster's website had a separate message, which read, "Something went wrong on our end and we need to start over. Broken things are a drag — our team is on it so it doesn't happen again."

The Ticketmaster Fan Support Twitter account suggested logging in through a text message link sent to fans for "an optimal shopping experience."

The big picture: The technical problems are another sign of the high demand to see Swift perform live. The pop star has responded to the enchantment of Swifties, as her fans are called, by adding more tour dates.

Swift's tour originally had 27 dates before jumping to 35 dates. The tour has 52 shows in total now.

"Looks like I’ll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected," Swift tweeted.

What's next: Another round of presale tickets opens up Tuesday afternoon for Capital One credit card users. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday.

Go deeper: What we know about Taylor Swift's new 35-date tour