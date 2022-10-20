Kevin Spacey not liable in sex abuse case, jury rules
A jury ruled Thursday that actor Kevin Spacey was not liable for battery against Anthony Rapp, according to multiple reports.
Driving the news: The case was born during the early days of the #MeToo movement during which the former "House of Cards" actor was fired from the Netflix series.
- The jury made its ruling after about an hour of deliberation, per multiple reports.
Details: Rapp alleged that Spacey made a sexual advance on Rapp in 1986 after a party when the two were relatively unknown actors who had become friends on Broadway, Axios previously reported.
- Rapp said Spacey climbed on top of him and made a sexual advance at the party when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26, NBC News reports.
- The lawsuit sought $40 million in damages.
Spacey denied the allegations from Rapp, who said it was “the most traumatic single event” of his life.
- Rapp's team accused Spacey of lying on the stand, while Spacey's lawyers accused Rapp of making up the encounter, per AP.
- Both Rapp and Spacey testified on the witness stand during the civil trial, giving emotional testimonies.
- Legal teams for Rapp and Spacey did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
The big picture: Spacey has faced a number of sexual assault and harassment charges after Rapp’s account, which was first reported by BuzzFeed in 2017.
- Days later, eight “House of Cards” employees accused Spacey of sexual harassment and assault, saying he engaged in inappropriate behavior on set, per CNN.
- In August, Spacey was ordered to pay $31 million to the makers of “House of Cards” because the firing forced the show to rework its final episodes and lose episodes, resulting in financial losses, Axios previously reported.
- Earlier this summer, Spacey also pleaded not guilty to five sexual assault charges in the U.K., per the Washington Post.
This story has been updated with additional information.