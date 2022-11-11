Axios Finish Line: Performing under pressure

This article originally appeared in Axios Finish Line, our nightly newsletter on life, leadership and wellness. Sign up here.

Liz Jarvis-Shean lives, by choice, in pressure cookers — first at the White House, then Tesla, then Airbnb and now DoorDash, a high-growth, high-intensity startup.

Why it matters: Marinating in stress, chaos and wild unpredictability, Liz developed her own blueprint for leading through turbulence.

Call it the Liz Doctrine.

Here's my crack at distilling it, based on an interview we did this week for Axios HQ:

1. The 1% Rule: Push yourself to get 1% better each day, in good times and bad. No one changes radically overnight, but everyone can get a tiny bit better at something daily.

"Hold yourself accountable," Liz says. "Don't just throw up your hands and say it's not worth it." This rule is a core value at DoorDash, she tells us.

2. Find yourself: You can't guide others if you're lost yourself. Use tough moments to sharpen your core beliefs — the things that matter most — and then share them confidently.

3. Be real: "Nobody trusts a phony," Liz says. "People can smell insincerity a mile away."

In tough times, people crave clarity and directness. Deliver it.

4. Don't hide: People too often let fear guide them to silence. Fear of screwing up. Fear of saying the wrong thing.

"A lot of people's natural instinct … is to be very, very guarded," Liz said. "I think there's enormous power in transparency."

5. Exploit crisis: When COVID hit, DoorDash could have collapsed. The company needed restaurants making meals — and drivers delivering them safely.