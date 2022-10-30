Kemp vs. Abrams rematch: Final debate in crucial Georgia governor race

Photo illustration of Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp: Axios Visuals. Photos: Cheney Orr/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic nominee and former Georgia state lawmaker Stacey Abrams will face off in their final debate before the Nov. 8 midterm election on Sunday at 7pm ET.

Why it matters: With polling averages continuing to show Abrams trailing Kemp, the candidates' final debate poses one more opportunity for the Democratic challenger to change the perception that momentum is not on her side while onstage alongside him.

The other side: Abrams' campaign has consistently rejected public polling as inaccurate given a volatile political climate.

The big picture: This debate marks the third and final for Kemp and Abrams between this year's midterms and the 2018 election, when the Democrat narrowly lost by fewer than 2 points.

Catch up quick: The candidates faced off this month, in which gun regulation and other stark policy differences took center stage. Other key issues in this race have included inflation, Kemp's COVID-19 policies and abortion.

Between the lines: While the candidates are the same, this race has played out far differently than during 2018. During his first term as governor, Kemp has led the state through COVID and weathered attacks from former President Trump, who turned on Kemp, a former ally, after his refusal to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.

Abrams' national platform has since risen alongside her powerhouse fundraising capabilities.

She has been credited for building a turnout infrastructure for Georgia Democrats that helped propel Joe Biden and two Democratic senators — Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, who's in a dead heat to secure a full term against Republican Herschel Walker — to victory last election cycle.

The bottom line: A record nearly 1.6 million Georgians have already cast their ballots. Polls show the percentage of undecided voters to be less than 5%.

But if neither candidate reaches 50% plus one vote, the race will head to a December runoff.

Worth noting: Political debates have been dwindling in races up and down the ballot, all over the country, Axios' Andrew Solender reports.

How to watch: The debate will be streamed on WSB Now and broadcast on Atlanta's Channel 2.

This story will be updated.