Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is continuing her powerhouse fundraising. She pulled in $36.3 million between her campaign and PAC over the last three months.

Why it matters: Abrams raised nearly $8 million more than her Republican opponent Gov. Brian Kemp as they head into the final weeks of their rematch election.

Yes, but: Abrams has about $4 million less cash on hand than Kemp, at more than $11 million. Kemp reported $15.4 million in cash.

Zoom in: Abrams' campaign said the money came from more than 370,000 individual donors, with 350,000 of them "having made a contribution of $100 or less since the campaign’s launch."

An Axios review of Abrams' last financial quarter showed she is leveraging a massive pool of out-of-state money.

What they're saying: Abrams' campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo said in a statement that the campaign is “tied with our opponent, gaining momentum, and is fueled by grassroots donors [...] from every corner of Georgia."

Reality check: Polling averages have shown Abrams roughly 5 points behind Kemp.