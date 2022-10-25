Mark Meadows asks judge to reject subpoena in Georgia election probe

Then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows listens as Donald Trump speaks to the press outside the White House on Oct. 30, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Sarah Silbiger via Getty Images

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is urging a judge to reject an effort to subpoena him as part of a 2020 election probe in Georgia, Politico reports.

Why it matters: Meadows, who was on the line for a January 2021 phone call during which former President Trump told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find 11,780 votes," would serve as a key witness in the Fulton County investigation into attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Meadows was also present for an audit of Georgia's election results in December 2020.

He is arguing that he can't be compelled to testify because the special grand jury's investigation doesn't meet the standard for a criminal probe, per Politico.

Worth noting: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has also resisted a subpoena in the same probe and appealed its enforcement to the Supreme Court, which temporarily blocked the subpoena this week.

The big picture: The special grand jury has subpoenaed several Trump allies in recent months, including lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and former White House counsel Pat Cipollone testified before the special grand jury this year, CNN notes.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said she won’t rule out the possibility of subpoenaing Trump himself.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.

Go deeper: Meadows warned Jan. 6 could be "real, real bad," former top aide testifies