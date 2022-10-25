Mark Meadows asks judge to reject subpoena in Georgia election probe
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is urging a judge to reject an effort to subpoena him as part of a 2020 election probe in Georgia, Politico reports.
Why it matters: Meadows, who was on the line for a January 2021 phone call during which former President Trump told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find 11,780 votes," would serve as a key witness in the Fulton County investigation into attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
- Meadows was also present for an audit of Georgia's election results in December 2020.
- He is arguing that he can't be compelled to testify because the special grand jury's investigation doesn't meet the standard for a criminal probe, per Politico.
Worth noting: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has also resisted a subpoena in the same probe and appealed its enforcement to the Supreme Court, which temporarily blocked the subpoena this week.
The big picture: The special grand jury has subpoenaed several Trump allies in recent months, including lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
- Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and former White House counsel Pat Cipollone testified before the special grand jury this year, CNN notes.
- Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said she won’t rule out the possibility of subpoenaing Trump himself.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.
